Trump Previews His Joint Address to Congress

President Donald Trump will give his first joint address to Congress in his second term on Tuesday night and warned Monday he's not planning on mincing words.

Advertisement

"TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's remarks come after being back in the Oval Office for just under two months. During that time he's signed dozens of executive orders, held a number of meetings with world leaders at the White House, halted illegal immigration at the border, cut billions in wasteful spending and has held onto a high approval rating among the American people.

After All That Noise, Trump's Approval Rating Has Increased

https://t.co/qrZlSXsEyU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2025

Ahead of his remarks, Democrats are struggling with how to respond to his success.

An “economic blackout” promoted on social media was underway Friday but with no clear indication of how many people took part or whether national retailers and restaurant chains noticed any effect from the grassroots protest. A fledgling activist group encouraged U.S. residents to refrain from spending for 24 hours as an act of resistance against what the group’s founder described as the malign influence of billionaires, big corporations and both major political parties on the lives of working Americans.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson is looking forward to his return to Capitol Hill.