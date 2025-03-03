VIP
Zelenskyy's Wearing Out His Welcome and Colonialism Without the Benefits
James Carville Shares Something Gross and Insane About Trump
After Those Remarks By Cuomo, This NYC Mayoral Race Is Going to Be...
Pentagon's Latest Announcement Shows Trump Isn't Letting Up on the Defense of the...
Hochul Recruits Fired Federal Workers
Hegseth Gives Defense Department's Civilian Workforce an Update About DOGE's Email Request
'Justice Finally Won': Trump Celebrates Return of Property Seized in Mar-a-Lago Raid
New Bill Would Crush Banks that Discriminate Against Conservatives and Christians
Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Delusion: Securing the Border
At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Injured After Driver Plows Car Into Crowd in...
Looks Like Trump Is Ready to Bring the Heat in His Address to...
Byron Donalds Reacts to Trump's Endorsement
Zelensky Blew His One Job Spectacularly
Americans Not Only Approve of Trump, but Say He's Changing How Government Works
Trump Previews His Joint Address to Congress

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 03, 2025 12:30 PM
Pool via AP

President Donald Trump will give his first joint address to Congress in his second term on Tuesday night and warned Monday he's not planning on mincing words. 

"TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!" Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Trump's remarks come after being back in the Oval Office for just under two months. During that time he's signed dozens of executive orders, held a number of meetings with world leaders at the White House, halted illegal immigration at the border, cut billions in wasteful spending and has held onto a high approval rating among the American people. 

Ahead of his remarks, Democrats are struggling with how to respond to his success. 

An “economic blackout” promoted on social media was underway Friday but with no clear indication of how many people took part or whether national retailers and restaurant chains noticed any effect from the grassroots protest.

A fledgling activist group encouraged U.S. residents to refrain from spending for 24 hours as an act of resistance against what the group’s founder described as the malign influence of billionaires, big corporations and both major political parties on the lives of working Americans.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson is looking forward to his return to Capitol Hill. 

