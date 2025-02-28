VIP
Tipsheet

The U.S.-Ukraine Critical Mineral Deal Has Arrived and So Has Zelenskyy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 28, 2025 12:00 PM
President Donald Trump greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House Friday morning ahead of a high stakes meeting about the end of Russia's invasion and to sign a key critical mineral agreement with the United States. 

The deal was finish upon Zelenskyy's arrival in the U.S. Thursday and detailed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. 

More details from CSIS

The bilateral agreement is markedly different from the original minerals deal proposed by the Trump administration. The initial deal called for Ukraine to use its mineral resources to repay the United States $500 billion for military aid previously provided. The agreed upon framework does not designate the rights of $500 billion worth of minerals revenues to the United States nor does it include a security guarantee for Ukraine. Rather, the agreement establishes a reconstruction investment fund with joint U.S. and Ukraine ownership. Ukraine will contribute 50 percent of all revenues earned from the future monetization of all Ukrainian government-owned natural resource assets into the fund. This includes minerals deposits, oil, natural gas, and other relevant infrastructure, but, notably, it does not include resources that are already serving as a revenue source to Ukraine, such as the operations of Naftogaz and Ukrnafta, Ukraine’s largest oil and gas producers. This means, the profitability of the fund is entirely dependent on the success of new investments in Ukraine’s resources.

While in Washington Zelenskyyy also made a visit to Capitol Hill for meetings with Republican and Democrat lawmakers.

