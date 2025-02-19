It's Official: State Department Set to Designate These Cartels As Terrorist Organizations
At Least One European Leader Is Recognizing Reality About American Taxpayers

Katie Pavlich
February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Over the past week there's been much made of visits by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Europe, where they both outlined the need for the continent to step up in their own defense and reestablish western principles inside their countries. 

After Vance gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference about Germany's alarming anti-free speech position, which is enforced by the government, many leftist European leaders clutched their pearls and were consoled by American Democrats. 

But not everyone in Europe is rejecting the Trump doctrine of America First and calls for Europe to do more to protect themselves. 

"All wars end, but how they end determines the shape of the peace that follows—and whether it will last. Now, as America has taken the initiative on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, European leaders must choose between showing strength as the process unfolds and facing the perils of relinquishing responsibility for their own security," former Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin writes in The Economist. “It is entirely reasonable for American taxpayers to question why they should shoulder more of the cost of European security than europe itself. given the clear message from Washington, it is simply unrealistic not to strengthen Europe’s own defense capabilities.”

Meanwhile, negotiations on how to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end are ongoing. 

