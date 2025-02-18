Trump Fulfills Another Campaign Promise With Latest Executive Order

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump fulfilled yet another campaign promise with a new executive order on in vitro fertilization.

"Today, many hopeful couples dream of starting a family, but as many as one in seven are unable to conceive a child. Despite their hopes and efforts, infertility struggles can make conception difficult, turning what should be a joyful experience into an emotional and financial struggle. My Administration recognizes the importance of family formation, and as a Nation, our public policy must make it easier for loving and longing mothers and fathers to have children," the order states.

🚨 President Trump has signed three more Executive Orders:



1) Lowering costs of IVF and other fertility treatments.

2) Imposing radical transparency requirements on government agencies.

3) Establishing oversight functions to supervise independent agencies and their actions. pic.twitter.com/V51BuijMKO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2025

"In vitro fertilization (IVF) offers hope to men and women experiencing fertility challenges. Americans need reliable access to IVF and more affordable treatment options, as the cost per cycle can range from $12,000 to $25,000. Providing support, awareness, and access to affordable fertility treatments can help these families navigate their path to parenthood with hope and confidence," the order continues. "Therefore, to support American families, it is the policy of my Administration to ensure reliable access to IVF treatment, including by easing unnecessary statutory or regulatory burdens to make IVF treatment drastically more affordable."

Trump has directed a number of administration officials to submit ways to reduce IVF costs within 90 days. Republicans on Capitol Hill are praising the move.