Tipsheet

Trump Reiterates His Threat to Hamas: Return the Hostages by Deadline or Else

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 11, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, seated next to King Abdullah of Jordan, President Donald Trump again warned Iranian backed Hamas that if all of the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip aren't released by noon on Saturday, "all hell will break loose." 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed Trump's statement in a message to the terrorist organization Tuesday morning. 

During an interview with Fox News, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Israel will be "allowed to do what it needs to do" should Hamas fail to turn over the hostages and said "the United States of America is not going to allow terrorists to run the world...prices will be paid." 

