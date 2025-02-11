Trump Reiterates His Threat to Hamas: Return the Hostages by Deadline or Else

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, seated next to King Abdullah of Jordan, President Donald Trump again warned Iranian backed Hamas that if all of the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip aren't released by noon on Saturday, "all hell will break loose."
Trump: I have a deadline until Saturday, I personally think Hamas will not meet the deadline. They are trying to play them "tough guy" but we'll see who is the tough guy here....
PRESIDENT TRUMP: "A bully is the weakest person... And Hamas is bullies." pic.twitter.com/LRuMswnaSd— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 11, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed Trump's statement in a message to the terrorist organization Tuesday morning.
Following today’s meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a Public Statement that unless Hamas releases the 9 Hostages remaining in “Phase 1” of the Ceasefire by Noon on Saturday, then the Ceasefire will end and the IDF will return… pic.twitter.com/ItVlFPNxsW— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 11, 2025
During an interview with Fox News, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Israel will be "allowed to do what it needs to do" should Hamas fail to turn over the hostages and said "the United States of America is not going to allow terrorists to run the world...prices will be paid."
MILLER: When President Trump left office in 2020, we had peace in the Middle East... Four years later, we've had catastrophe, we've had bloodbath... President Trump is now proposing bold and necessary solutions to solve what has previously been an unsolvable problem. pic.twitter.com/gaFkR9J8cR— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 11, 2025
