Trump Holds the Line on Gaza Ahead of Hosting the King of Jordan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 11, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is hosting Jordanian King Abdullah at the White House Tuesday where the two will discuss a number of pressing issues, including Abdullah's public refusal to take in Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. 

"If Egypt and Jordan refuse to accept Palestinians, I may stop aid to them," Trump said from the Oval Office Monday. 

The warning to Jordan and Egypt comes one week after Trump announced the United States will ultimately take over the Gaza Strip. The statement came during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

"We should go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts, and there are many of them that want to do this and build various domains that will ultimately be occupied by the million Palestinians living in Gaza, ending the death and destruction and frankly bad luck," Trump said. "This can be paid for by neighboring countries of great wealth. It could be one, two, three, four, five, seven, eight, twelve. It could be numerous sites, or it could be one large site. But the people will be able to live in comfort and peace and we'll get - we'll make sure something really spectacular is done."

"You can't keep doing the same mistake over and over again. Gaza is a hellhole right now. It was before the bombing started frankly," he continued. 

Meanwhile, Trump is losing patience with Iranian backed Hamas after they broke a hostage release agreement Monday and returned hostages over the weekend in horrific health conditions. 

