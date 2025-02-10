LA Times Leaked Sensitive Information About ICE Raids
DOGE vs. FEMA is Here

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 10, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After running through USAID and effectively shuttering the agency within days last week, Elon Musk's DOGE team is now focused on wasteful spending and inefficiencies at the Federal Emergency Management Service. 

"The @DOGE  team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order," Musk posted on X early Monday morning. "That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds."

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem went to Hurricane Helene stricken North Carolina over the weekend and announced the majority of backlogged FEMA cases from the disaster have been resolved. 

"President Trump came in and visited this communities and in less than 20 days secured over $54 million for families in need and registered 2600 families that needed assistance and hadn't gotten that kind of help to get signed up for the programs that we have," Noem said. "In the past five days we have decreased the number of open cases by almost 80 percent. President Trump is ensuring that communities aren't forgotten." 

