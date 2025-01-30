Kash Patel Explains How He’ll Reform the FBI

President Donald Trump's nominee to become the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is on Capitol Hill Thursday to face questioning from lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ahead of the hearing, Patel published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal detailing how he will reform the embattled and corrupted FBI.

"I believe two foundational steps are necessary to rebuild public confidence in the FBI. First, let good cops be cops. Leadership means supporting agents in their mission to apprehend criminals and protect our citizens. If confirmed, I will focus on streamlining operations at headquarters while bolstering the presence of field agents across the nation. Collaboration with local law enforcement is crucial to fulfilling the FBI’s mission," Patel writes.

"Second, transparency is essential. Members of Congress have hundreds of unanswered requests to the FBI. If confirmed, I will be a strong advocate for congressional oversight, ensuring that the FBI operates with the openness necessary to rebuild trust by simply replying to lawmakers," he continued.

Patel reiterated this plan during his opening statement, emphasizing his family's history and the crucial role due process plays in the American justice system if we are to survive as a Republic.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis introduced Patel and detailed his qualifications for the job.