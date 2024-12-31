Trump Doubles Down on Supporting Johnson
An Infamous COVID Doctor Is Now Fearmongering About Bird Flu

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 31, 2024 3:00 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Doctor Leana Wen, the woman who advocated for the imprisonment of individuals who refused the COVID-19 vaccine, is back with her fear mongering, communistic and iron first prescriptions. 

First a refresher from September 2021, via Reason

Leana Wen is a visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University, a Washington Post columnist, the former president of Planned Parenthood, and a medical analyst for CNN. She appeared on the network several times in the past 24 hours to react to President Joe Biden's sweeping new vaccine mandate—which she evidently believes does not go far enough.

"We need to start looking at the choice to remain unvaccinated the same as we look at driving while intoxicated," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday night. "You have the option to not get vaccinated if you want, but then you can't go out in public."

During an interview with CBS News this week, Wen urged the Biden administration to rush distribute Bird Flu vaccines and testing. 

Wen's advice may feel benign, but her record shows heavy advocacy for government force -- not to keep people healthy, but to exact a desired behavioral result. 

Meanwhile, here's what the CDC has to say about the situation:

Tags: COVID-19

