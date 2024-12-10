Letitia James Vows to Continue Lawfare Against Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James is doubling down on her lawfare against President-elect Donald Trump, claiming his status as the next President of the United States has no bearing on her civil case against him - which requires Trump to fork over nearly $500 million to the state. James' office argues the June 2024 presidential immunity ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court does not apply to the civil case.

“Presidents do not have immunity from civil lawsuits arising from unofficial conduct, and such lawsuits may proceed while the President is in office...This civil enforcement action is not a criminal action, and [Manhattan] Supreme Court did not impose any criminal sanction on Mr. Trump or any other defendant,” New York Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale wrote in a letter to Trump's attorneys Tuesday, who are working to get the case dismissed.

Shortly after the November election concluded, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris losing badly to Trump, James vowed to keep fighting him in the courts.

Over the summer, James attempted to confiscated Trump Tower in Manhattan.