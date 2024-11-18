Trump's FCC Nominee Vows to Bulldoze Censorship

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday he's nominating FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to become the chairman.
"I am pleased to announce that Commissioner Brendan Carr will be Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Commissioner Carr currently serves as the senior Republican on the FCC. Before that, he was the FCC’s General Counsel. I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times. His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman," Trump released in a statement. "Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy. He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America."
Carr has been a longtime advocate against government censorship, especially when it comes to collusion with big tech companies to silence voices online.
We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore free speech rights for everyday Americans.— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 18, 2024
He's also promising to get rid of DEI practices at the commission.
The FCC’s most recent budget request said that promoting DEI was the agency’s second highest strategic goal.— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 18, 2024
Starting next year, the FCC will end its promotion of DEI. pic.twitter.com/we7ViUXczA
During the presidential campaign, Carr called out Vice President Kamala Harris for a failed $42 billion project after she laughably vowed to build millions of homes.
1⃣,0⃣4⃣4⃣ days.— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) September 24, 2024
VP Kamala Harris has been in charge of the Administration's $42 billion plan to expand Internet to millions of Americans for 1⃣,0⃣4⃣4⃣ days now
0⃣ people have been connected
Insiders describe “a chaotic implementation environment,” “dysfunction,” and “delays.” https://t.co/qeIP6hpZuf
