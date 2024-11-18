Trump's FCC Nominee Vows to Bulldoze Censorship

We Now Know How Trump Plans to Implement His Deportation Force
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 18, 2024 12:00 PM
President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday he's nominating FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to become the chairman. 

"I am pleased to announce that Commissioner Brendan Carr will be Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Commissioner Carr currently serves as the senior Republican on the FCC. Before that, he was the FCC’s General Counsel. I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times. His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman," Trump released in a statement. "Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy. He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America."

Carr has been a longtime advocate against government censorship, especially when it comes to collusion with big tech companies to silence voices online. 

He's also promising to get rid of DEI practices at the commission. 

During the presidential campaign, Carr called out Vice President Kamala Harris for a failed $42 billion project after she laughably vowed to build millions of homes.

