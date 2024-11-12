KJP Previews Trump's Meeting With Biden at the White House

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre previewed - with little detail - President-elect Donald Trump's visit with President Joe Biden Wednesday. It will be the first time Trump is back on the campus after leaving in January 2021.
NOW - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is asked about top issues for Biden-Trump meeting tomorrow; "I don't have an agenda to share. We try to keep these, certainly these types of private conversations private uhhhh——and just don't have anything beyond that to… pic.twitter.com/qj9lBfjZ3U— Overton (@overton_news) November 12, 2024
When asked if Biden will request Trump pardon his son, Hunter Biden, Jean Pierre didn't have an answer.
Peter Doocy to Karine Jean-Pierre:— 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) November 12, 2024
"President Biden says that he's not going to pardon his son Hunter. Is he going to ask Donald Trump to do that?"
No answer from KJP. pic.twitter.com/aGl4oE4a9Z
The invitation for Trump to attend was extended on November 9.
"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow," she posted on X.
Meanwhile, former First Lady Melania Trump will not meet with current First Lady Jill Biden tomorrow.
The incoming First Lady Melania Trump is expected to skip her meeting with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden. Is there bad blood? A New York Post source says yes, claiming that it stems from the FBI’s raid of her Florida home. Share your thoughts below. pic.twitter.com/eCHxruXqWU— Outnumbered (@OutnumberedFNC) November 12, 2024
