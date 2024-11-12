KJP Previews Trump's Meeting With Biden at the White House

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre previewed - with little detail - President-elect Donald Trump's visit with President Joe Biden Wednesday. It will be the first time Trump is back on the campus after leaving in January 2021.

Advertisement

NOW - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is asked about top issues for Biden-Trump meeting tomorrow; "I don't have an agenda to share. We try to keep these, certainly these types of private conversations private uhhhh——and just don't have anything beyond that to… pic.twitter.com/qj9lBfjZ3U — Overton (@overton_news) November 12, 2024

When asked if Biden will request Trump pardon his son, Hunter Biden, Jean Pierre didn't have an answer.

Peter Doocy to Karine Jean-Pierre:

"President Biden says that he's not going to pardon his son Hunter. Is he going to ask Donald Trump to do that?"



No answer from KJP. pic.twitter.com/aGl4oE4a9Z — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) November 12, 2024

The invitation for Trump to attend was extended on November 9.

"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow," she posted on X.

Meanwhile, former First Lady Melania Trump will not meet with current First Lady Jill Biden tomorrow.