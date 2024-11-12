This is How Marco Rubio Responded to the Pro-Hamas Crowd
Tipsheet

KJP Previews Trump's Meeting With Biden at the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 12, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre previewed - with little detail - President-elect Donald Trump's visit with President Joe Biden Wednesday. It will be the first time Trump is back on the campus after leaving in January 2021. 

When asked if Biden will request Trump pardon his son, Hunter Biden, Jean Pierre didn't have an answer. 

The invitation for Trump to attend was extended on November 9. 

"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Additional details to follow," she posted on X. 

Meanwhile, former First Lady Melania Trump will not meet with current First Lady Jill Biden tomorrow. 

