The October Job Numbers Just Dropped and They are Atrocious
Wisconsin Is Just Asking to Be Saddled With Conspiracy Theories With This Announcement
Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said...
Mark Cuban's Backpedaling on His Remarks Trashing Female Trump Supporters Made This Fiasco...
Trump Campaign Responds to 'Fake News Media's Latest Hoax'
Raffensperger Issues Statement on Foreign Election Interference in Georgia
Trump Explains What Role RFK Jr. Would Play in Potential Administration
VIP
Should Hinchcliffe Have Listened to Joe Rogan's Advice About the Puerto Rico Joke?
Horrific: An Illegal Alien Was Arrested for Raping a 5-Year-Old Girl
House Oversight Committee Is Investigating the FBI's 'Quietly Revised' Crime Stats
The Momentum Does Not Look to Be on Eugene Vindman's Side in This...
If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big...
Here’s How JD Vance Reacted When Trump Was Nearly Assassinated
Trump Follows Through on Promise to Sue CBS News Over 60 Minutes Transcript
Tipsheet

There's an Update on the White House's North Korea Style Transcript Edit

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 01, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

When President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage" during a Harris-Walz campaign event Tuesday night, White House staffers rushed to claim Biden was talking about a single comedian, not all of Trump's voters. 

Advertisement

They did this by adding an apostrophe to Biden's remarks, hoping people wouldn't compare video remarks to the transcript. 

Now, it's being reported the official White House Stenography Office objected to the change and raised concerns the move violated historical record laws. From the Associated Press

The change was made after the press office “conferred with the president,” according to an internal email from the head of the stenographers’ office that was obtained by The AP. The authenticity of the email was confirmed by two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The supervisor, in the email, called the press office’s handling of the matter “a breach of protocol and spoliation of transcript integrity between the Stenography and Press Offices.”

“If there is a difference in interpretation, the Press Office may choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently,” the supervisor wrote, adding, “Our Stenography Office transcript — released to our distro, which includes the National Archives — is now different than the version edited and released to the public by Press Office staff.”

Recommended

If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big Trouble Guy Benson
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Congress is investigating the change and the potential violation of the law.  

The White House isn't happy.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big Trouble Guy Benson
Trump Campaign Responds to 'Fake News Media's Latest Hoax' Leah Barkoukis
The Momentum Does Not Look to Be on Eugene Vindman's Side in This Key House Race Rebecca Downs
Once Joyful, Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite Victor Davis Hanson
Wisconsin Is Just Asking to Be Saddled With Conspiracy Theories With This Announcement Matt Vespa
JD Vance Compares the Way Kamala Lies to How His Toddler Lies About Stealing Cookies, and It's Brilliant Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big Trouble Guy Benson
Advertisement