There's an Update on the White House's North Korea Style Transcript Edit

When President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage" during a Harris-Walz campaign event Tuesday night, White House staffers rushed to claim Biden was talking about a single comedian, not all of Trump's voters.

They did this by adding an apostrophe to Biden's remarks, hoping people wouldn't compare video remarks to the transcript.

.@POTUS referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as “garbage.”



Transcript: pic.twitter.com/4ocg36lDNw — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 30, 2024

Now, it's being reported the official White House Stenography Office objected to the change and raised concerns the move violated historical record laws. From the Associated Press:

The change was made after the press office “conferred with the president,” according to an internal email from the head of the stenographers’ office that was obtained by The AP. The authenticity of the email was confirmed by two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. The supervisor, in the email, called the press office’s handling of the matter “a breach of protocol and spoliation of transcript integrity between the Stenography and Press Offices.” “If there is a difference in interpretation, the Press Office may choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently,” the supervisor wrote, adding, “Our Stenography Office transcript — released to our distro, which includes the National Archives — is now different than the version edited and released to the public by Press Office staff.”

Meanwhile, Congress is investigating the change and the potential violation of the law.

🚨BREAKING: Biden-Harris White House may have violated the law by altering President Biden’s “garbage” remarks in official transcript.



House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) and Oversight Chairman James Comer (@RepJamesComer) are raising concerns… pic.twitter.com/52z6J7EO7q — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 30, 2024

The White House isn't happy.