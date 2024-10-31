Andrew Cuomo Has Been Referred for Criminal Prosecution

New York's former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has officially been referred for criminal prosecution after a lengthy congressional investigation into his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to force nursing homes to take in sick patients -- resulting in thousands of deaths.

"Andrew Cuomo repeatedly lied to Congress, and he must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Both witness testimony and new documents serve as evidence that the former Governor made false statements to the Select Subcommittee during our COVID-19 nursing home investigation. This deliberate and self-serving attempt to avoid accountability for the thousands of lives lost in New York nursing homes during the pandemic will not stand," Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup released in a statement about the referral, which was submitted to the Department of Justice.

"If his prior criminal activity is any reflection, Andrew Cuomo is not a man of principle, and his willingness to lie to the Select Subcommittee is unfortunately a continuance of this behavior. Plain and simple, making false statements to Congress is a federal crime. We look forward to cooperating fully with the Justice Department’s investigation into Andrew Cuomo’s wrongdoings," he continued.

🚨The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is referring Former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for criminal prosecution.



Evidence suggests Andrew Cuomo knowingly and willfully made materially false statements about New York’s COVID-19 nursing home disaster and the… pic.twitter.com/kJrOQpXHLn — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) October 31, 2024

New York Republcian Congresswoman Elise Stefanik piled on.

“Disgraced former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo stonewalled the investigation of the House COVID Select Committee, refused to apologize to the families of the more than 15,000 New York seniors killed due to his COVID nursing home directive, and openly committed a felony by lying to Congress. As I have said for years, Cuomo is a corrupt criminal that belongs behind bars. America heard his lies firsthand when he knowingly covered up his responsibility for the deadly nursing home executive order, doubled down on his disastrous policies refusing to accept culpability for his crimes," Stefanik released in a statement. "I have been at the forefront of demanding accountability from being the first elected official to call for his resignation, demanding independent investigations, and spearheading countless letters to HHS and the DOJ, to demanding answers during a congressional hearing with the disgraced former governor. The COVID Select Committee’s criminal referral is an important next step to deliver long overdue justice for the thousands of New York families grieving the loved ones lost by Cuomo’s corruption, carelessness, and crimes. I urge the Department of Justice to take immediate action. Andrew Cuomo will never hold public office again and must be held criminally responsible."

In the criminal referral, lawmakers argue Cuomo made "a conscious, calculated effort to insulate himself from accountability."

Cuomo is rumored to be staging a political comeback with a run for mayor of New York City.