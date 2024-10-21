Why Is Loretta Lynch Suing America on Behalf of a Chinese Military Company?
Tipsheet

White House Stonewalls on Pentagon Leaks to Iran

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 21, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was pressed Monday about a severe leak of top secret information out of the Pentagon over the weekend that exposed Israel's retaliation plans against Iran. She punted questions from reporters back to the Department of Defense. 

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are calling the leak an act of treason. 

The search is on for the leaker. Given the Iranians have infiltrated the Biden Administration and work at the highest levels of the Pentagon and State Department, there are ideas about who did it. 

Meanwhile, Israel continues to plan action against Iran after the regime attacked the country with hundreds of ballistic missiles easier this month. 

Tags: TERRORISM

