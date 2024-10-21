White House Stonewalls on Pentagon Leaks to Iran

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was pressed Monday about a severe leak of top secret information out of the Pentagon over the weekend that exposed Israel's retaliation plans against Iran. She punted questions from reporters back to the Department of Defense.

"We are certianly aware of the reports. We are very concerned. I'm not going to get into specifics. I'm not going to get into details."



Karine Jean-Pierre fails to provide any answers following reports of a major intelligence leak at the Pentagon over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/8yIV7FrTZ6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2024

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are calling the leak an act of treason.

Speaker Mike Johnson confirms to CNN that the leak of classified US intelligence documents on Israel’s plans to strike Iran is authentic and being investigated:



“The leak is very concerning." pic.twitter.com/pUfny3Z0B4 — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 21, 2024

The search is on for the leaker. Given the Iranians have infiltrated the Biden Administration and work at the highest levels of the Pentagon and State Department, there are ideas about who did it.

Ariane Tabatabai is the chief of staff of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations. She is also an officer in US Naval Intelligence.

She has access to all naval movements and all special forces operations in the world, and specifically in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/zsbXPkcLLf — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) October 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Israel continues to plan action against Iran after the regime attacked the country with hundreds of ballistic missiles easier this month.