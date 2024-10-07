KJP Has a Meltdown Over Questions About Lack of FEMA Funding
One Year Since the Horrors of October 7
Politico's Headline About Kamala's Campaign Right Now Says It All
Former Obama Adviser Pretty Much Says NC Trump Supporters Are Too Dumb to...
Anniversary of 10/7 Makes Me Glad for Gun Rights in America
What 'Misinformation' Assaults on First Amendment Mean for Second
We Now Know What Caused the Deadly Maui Wildfire
Navigating the 2024 Election Amid North Carolina’s Post-Hurricane Helene Crisis
Here's Why This Former Democratic Congressman Endorsed Trump on Anniversary of October 7
Melania Trump Tried to Donate to a University to Help Foster Kids. Here's...
Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA...
Spain's First-Ever Team of 'Trans Men' Competed in Men's Soccer. It Turned Out...
Tim Walz's Take on Harris' Handling of the Southern Border Is Something Else
Pundits Have Identified a New Potential Problem for Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

REMINDER: What the White House Said About Russia's 'Merchant of Death' When Biden Released Him

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 07, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong, File

Putin's "Merchant of Death," who was released as part of a prisoner exchange for WNBA player Britney Griner in 2022, is back to his old ways. 

"He is back in business, trying to broker the sale of small arms to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants," the Wall Street Journal reports. "When Houthi emissaries went to Moscow in August to negotiate the purchase of $10 million worth of automatic weapons, they encountered a familiar face: the mustachioed Bout, according to a European security official and other people familiar with the matter."

Advertisement

At the time of his release, the White House downplayed the threat and consequence of releasing Bout. Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued the risk could be "managed."

"Before we make any determination about whether to send somebody back as part of a deal to get an American home, we make a determination about the national security implications of that.  We did that assessment in this case.  We believe we can manage those challenges, but we will remain constantly vigilant against any threat that Viktor Bout may pose to Americans, to the United States going forward," Sullivan told reporters during a briefing on December 12, 2022. 

"We also, I would just point out that there is no shortage of arms traffickers and mercenaries in Russia who pose challenges and threats to the international order, to the United States and otherwise, and we are vigilant about that as well, which is why we have built, alongside our allies and partners, such a robust policy in dealing with the threats posed by Russia," he continued. 

Recommended

Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Advertisement

Former Trump National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien is weighing. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Here's Why This Former Democratic Congressman Endorsed Trump on Anniversary of October 7 Rebecca Downs
KJP Has a Meltdown Over Questions About Lack of FEMA Funding Katie Pavlich
Politico's Headline About Kamala's Campaign Right Now Says It All Matt Vespa
Pundits Have Identified a New Potential Problem for Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Spain's First-Ever Team of 'Trans Men' Competed in Men's Soccer. It Turned Out Exactly How You'd Expect. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Advertisement