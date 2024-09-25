UN Secretary General Gets a Harsh Reminder About Why Lebanon Is Getting Bombed

The United Nations General Assembly kicked off in New York City earlier this week as the world continues to descend into chaos.

In Lebanon, Iranian backed Hezbollah terrorists have launched more than 8000 rockets into Israel since October 7, forcing the evacuation of 80,000 civilians from their homes and killing dozens -- including children on a soccer field.

Over the past two weeks, Israel has finally responded with significant force through air campaigns, a widespread pager-bomb attack on Hezbollah terrorists and by targeting Hezbollah leaders.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expressing his usual "concern."

The situation in Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it.



Lebanon is at the brink.



The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 24, 2024

In his statement, Guterres conveniently ignored the UN's responsibility and obligation to prevent the war by keeping Hezbollah at bay.

Why didn’t the UN do its job with UNIFIL? Why did UNIFIL allow Hezbollah to set up shop in southern Lebanon? Why did you fail @antonioguterres? Lebanon is on the brink because of YOU. https://t.co/2KLEMucNBv — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 24, 2024

The Secretary General of the UN is not a bystander or a commentator.



For the 20 years, the @UN & more than 10,000 @UNIFIL_ “peacekeepers” have done nothing to enforce the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions 1559 & 1701 & the disarmament of Hezbollah. — Israel Nitzan🇮🇱🎗️ (@IsraelNitzan) September 24, 2024

If only there was a UN resolution that would provide security at the Lebanon border and disarm the Hezbollah terrorists.



Oh, wait. There is one. pic.twitter.com/LKSNfaZmhT — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) September 24, 2024

You have many thousands of UN soldiers in south Lebanon whose job, according to UNSC resolutions, is to stop Hezbollah. But they refuse to stop Hezbollah.



You have two UNSC resolutions that demand Hezbollah disarm and leave the border, but you won’t even name them in any of your… https://t.co/5YijiuiGNN — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) September 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Israel has systematically eliminated Hezbollah leadership.