UN Secretary General Gets a Harsh Reminder About Why Lebanon Is Getting Bombed

The United Nations General Assembly kicked off in New York City earlier this week as the world continues to descend into chaos.
In Lebanon, Iranian backed Hezbollah terrorists have launched more than 8000 rockets into Israel since October 7, forcing the evacuation of 80,000 civilians from their homes and killing dozens -- including children on a soccer field.
Over the past two weeks, Israel has finally responded with significant force through air campaigns, a widespread pager-bomb attack on Hezbollah terrorists and by targeting Hezbollah leaders.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expressing his usual "concern."
The situation in Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 24, 2024
Lebanon is at the brink.
The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.
In his statement, Guterres conveniently ignored the UN's responsibility and obligation to prevent the war by keeping Hezbollah at bay.
Why didn’t the UN do its job with UNIFIL? Why did UNIFIL allow Hezbollah to set up shop in southern Lebanon? Why did you fail @antonioguterres? Lebanon is on the brink because of YOU. https://t.co/2KLEMucNBv— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 24, 2024
The Secretary General of the UN is not a bystander or a commentator.— Israel Nitzan🇮🇱🎗️ (@IsraelNitzan) September 24, 2024
For the 20 years, the @UN & more than 10,000 @UNIFIL_ “peacekeepers” have done nothing to enforce the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions 1559 & 1701 & the disarmament of Hezbollah.
If only there was a UN resolution that would provide security at the Lebanon border and disarm the Hezbollah terrorists.— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) September 24, 2024
Oh, wait. There is one. pic.twitter.com/LKSNfaZmhT
You have many thousands of UN soldiers in south Lebanon whose job, according to UNSC resolutions, is to stop Hezbollah. But they refuse to stop Hezbollah.— Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) September 24, 2024
You have two UNSC resolutions that demand Hezbollah disarm and leave the border, but you won’t even name them in any of your… https://t.co/5YijiuiGNN
Meanwhile, Israel has systematically eliminated Hezbollah leadership.
Looks pretty lonely at the top… pic.twitter.com/ZB3uTQEs0b— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 25, 2024
