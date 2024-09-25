Senators Release New Jaw Dropping Details on Secret Service Failures to Protect Trump
Do Voters Want Biden Gone Before His Term Ends? Here's What a New...
Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary Claims We Should 'Extinguish' Trump
Kamala Harris to Sit for Interview With MSNBC
How Philly Shatters Gun Control Mythology
Here's How Nancy Pelosi Tried to Defend Kamala Harris' Tactics During Her Interview...
House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer Investigates Zelensky Visit
Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing
BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race
Over 20 State Attorneys General Sound the Alarm on Transgender 'Care' for Minors
Jill Biden Just Made a Weird Announcement About the Defense Department
The UN Is to Blame for All the Suffering in Lebanon
New Poll Shows Harris Losing Support, While Another Shows an 'Exceedingly Close Race'
Harris Just Lost Support From This Senator for Wanting to End the Filibuster...
Tipsheet

UN Secretary General Gets a Harsh Reminder About Why Lebanon Is Getting Bombed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 25, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The United Nations General Assembly kicked off in New York City earlier this week as the world continues to descend into chaos. 

In Lebanon, Iranian backed Hezbollah terrorists have launched more than 8000 rockets into Israel since October 7, forcing the evacuation of 80,000 civilians from their homes and killing dozens -- including children on a soccer field.

Advertisement

Over the past two weeks, Israel has finally responded with significant force through air campaigns, a widespread pager-bomb attack on Hezbollah terrorists and by targeting Hezbollah leaders. 

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expressing his usual "concern."

In his statement, Guterres conveniently ignored the UN's responsibility and obligation to prevent the war by keeping Hezbollah at bay.

Recommended

BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race Guy Benson
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israel has systematically eliminated Hezbollah leadership. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race Guy Benson
Unhinged Democrat Goes Nuclear at House Hearing Mia Cathell
Jill Biden Just Made a Weird Announcement About the Defense Department Mia Cathell
Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary Claims We Should 'Extinguish' Trump Rebecca Downs
The Greatest Scandal in Modern American History That No One Cares About Ben Shapiro
Top Business School Obliterates Kamala's Claim That She'll Boost the Economy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: A Democratic Scandal in Maryland's Senate Race Guy Benson
Advertisement