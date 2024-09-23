Is This Hamas Mastermind Dead?
Tipsheet

Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 23, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Newly resurfaced video shows Vice President Kamala Harris chanting, "Down down with deportations!" when she was a U.S. Senator in 2018. She made the chants during a parade for hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollet, who lied about being beaten up by men in MAGA hats during a Chicago blizzard. 

Since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket in August, Harris has desperately walked back her far left policy positions through anonymous staffers and ran an ad claiming she is tough on illegal immigration. The ad featured footage of former President Donald Trump's border wall, which Harris voted against and vehemently opposed. 

In an interview with CNN, one of two interviews she's done with the press -- and during the debate with Trump, Harris confirmed her "values have not changed."

