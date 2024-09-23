Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border

Newly resurfaced video shows Vice President Kamala Harris chanting, "Down down with deportations!" when she was a U.S. Senator in 2018. She made the chants during a parade for hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollet, who lied about being beaten up by men in MAGA hats during a Chicago blizzard.

Advertisement

RESURFACED: Video obtained by the @DailyMail shows Kamala Harris chanting "DOWN, DOWN WITH DEPORTATION!" at a 2018 parade with Jussie Smollett.



This is your Border Czar 😳 pic.twitter.com/SCPx8j7Ijn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 23, 2024

Since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket in August, Harris has desperately walked back her far left policy positions through anonymous staffers and ran an ad claiming she is tough on illegal immigration. The ad featured footage of former President Donald Trump's border wall, which Harris voted against and vehemently opposed.

Is Kamala Harris’ new ad promoting President Trump’s border wall? Does she now support constructing a border wall? Numerous images of steel bollard designed wall with an anti-climb plate atop. Designed and constructed under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/N4KkyZO57z — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) August 21, 2024

In an interview with CNN, one of two interviews she's done with the press -- and during the debate with Trump, Harris confirmed her "values have not changed."