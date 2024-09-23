Is This Hamas Mastermind Dead?

Hamas leader and the mastermind behind the October 7 terrorist attacks, Yahya Sinwar, has been out of communication for number of days -- leading Israeli forces to believe they may have nailed him in an airstrike.

Israeli intelligence start investigating whether Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar might have been killed in a recent airstrike pic.twitter.com/1bcgRAHKlw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 22, 2024

For the past 11 months Sinwar has rejected every hostage deal put on the table by his allies in Qatar and Egypt, in addition to Israel and the United States. Two weeks ago six hostages were executed by Hamas terrorist in tunnels under the Gaza city of Rafah, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces continue to carry out an air campaign in southern Lebanon, striking hundreds of rocket and missile launch sites. A number of homes, where launch sites were built by Iran's Hezbollah, have been destroyed.

IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari exposing Hezbollah’s way of firing missiles from civilian homes, and how the IDF plans on dismantling it: pic.twitter.com/smkfjv6VDh — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 23, 2024

The strikes come after Israel carried out a precise and targeted pager attack on thousands of Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut last week. On Friday IDF eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, the man behind the 1983 Beirut U.S. Marine barracks bombings and 1983 U.S. Embassy and Embassy annex bombing.

We eliminated Ibrahim Aqil earlier today in a precise strike in Beirut, Lebanon.



At the time of the strike, Ibrahim Aqil, and the approx. 10 Radwan commanders who were eliminated with him, gathered underground—under a residential building in the heart of the Dahiyah… pic.twitter.com/qtCay6M5fc — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) September 20, 2024