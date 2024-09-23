Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed?
Tipsheet

Is This Hamas Mastermind Dead?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 23, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Hamas leader and the mastermind behind the October 7 terrorist attacks, Yahya Sinwar, has been out of communication for number of days -- leading Israeli forces to believe they may have nailed him in an airstrike. 

For the past 11 months Sinwar has rejected every hostage deal put on the table by his allies in Qatar and Egypt, in addition to Israel and the United States. Two weeks ago six hostages were executed by Hamas terrorist in tunnels under the Gaza city of Rafah, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces continue to carry out an air campaign in southern Lebanon, striking hundreds of rocket and missile launch sites. A number of homes, where launch sites were built by Iran's Hezbollah, have been destroyed. 

The strikes come after Israel carried out a precise and targeted pager attack on thousands of Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut last week. On Friday IDF eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, the man behind the 1983 Beirut U.S. Marine barracks bombings and 1983 U.S. Embassy and Embassy annex bombing.

Tags: TERRORISM

