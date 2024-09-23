This Is Who Trump Wants Leading the Investigation Into Second Attempted Assassination
The Threats Made Against Supreme Court Justices Were Detailed and Heinous
Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border
Trump's in a Better Position to Win
Megyn Kelly Wasn't Going to Let This Podcaster Get Away With This Anti-Trump...
With a Second Debate Out, Will Trump, Harris Commit to '60 Minutes' Interviews?
NFL Hall of Fame Coach Calls Out Harris for Saying that People of...
Soros-Backed DA's Own Office Union Just Sued Him
With Kamala Harris Skipping Out on Al Smith Dinner, Donald Trump Makes Announcement...
Oil Companies Can’t Hide Behind Carbon Capture Forever
Revealing: Why Are Democrats Opposing These Two Bills?
Venezuelan Prison Gangs Are Becoming a Problem in Another American City
Trump Was Asked If He'll Run Again in 2028 If He Loses This...
Tim Walz: Actually, My Political Agenda Is Your 'Damn Business,' After All
Tipsheet

Israel Targets Another Top Hezbollah Leader

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 23, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File

Last Friday on the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy annex bombing in Beirut, the Israeli Defense Forces successfully targeted the mastermind behind that bombing in the Lebanese capitol. 

Advertisement

Aqil was the number two terrorist in Hezbollah's chain-of-command. Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's top leader, planned to replace him with Ali Karaki. Today that plan was briefly interrupted when Karaki was also targeted. There is conflicting information on whether he was eliminated. 

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Wasn't Going to Let This Podcaster Get Away With This Anti-Trump Talking Point Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, hundreds of Hezbollah weapons depots have been destroyed in southern Lebonon while the Iranian backed group's leadership gets annihilated in Beruit.

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Wasn't Going to Let This Podcaster Get Away With This Anti-Trump Talking Point Matt Vespa
With Kamala Harris Skipping Out on Al Smith Dinner, Donald Trump Makes Announcement on If He'll Attend Rebecca Downs
Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home? Well… Madeline Leesman
Oh Yeah, They Tried to Kill the President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border Katie Pavlich
This Is Who Trump Wants Leading the Investigation Into Second Attempted Assassination Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly Wasn't Going to Let This Podcaster Get Away With This Anti-Trump Talking Point Matt Vespa
Advertisement