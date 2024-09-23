Israel Targets Another Top Hezbollah Leader

Last Friday on the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy annex bombing in Beirut, the Israeli Defense Forces successfully targeted the mastermind behind that bombing in the Lebanese capitol.

Advertisement

40 years ago to the day, Ibrahim Aqil helped direct a Hezbollah suicide bombing that targeted the American embassy in Beirut.



Today, Israel eliminated him with a surgical airstrike in Beirut.



Justice is served.



🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pyS4XrS5Kl — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 20, 2024

Aqil was the number two terrorist in Hezbollah's chain-of-command. Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's top leader, planned to replace him with Ali Karaki. Today that plan was briefly interrupted when Karaki was also targeted. There is conflicting information on whether he was eliminated.

The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/hot8x8stXp — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 23, 2024

JUST IN 🚨



Hezbollah says that Ali Karaki is “safe and well”



Statement issued by Hezbollah:



“In response to the Zionist enemy’s claims about the assassination of our brother and fighter Ali Karki, we affirm that our dear brother, the leader Haj Ali Karki, is in good health and… https://t.co/qyUhTtxEyf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 23, 2024

Lebanese Sources have now confirmed that Ali Karaki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front and one of the last remaining Members of Hezbollah’s Military High-Chain of Command, was Eliminated by an Israeli Airstrike tonight on the Capital of Beirut. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 23, 2024

Meanwhile, hundreds of Hezbollah weapons depots have been destroyed in southern Lebonon while the Iranian backed group's leadership gets annihilated in Beruit.