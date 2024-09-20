UPDATE: Israel Takes Out Dozens of Top Hezbollah Terrorists in Precision Strike

UPDATE: Israel took out dozens of high ranking terrorists, including members of Iran's IRGC.

Israeli Officials believe that at least 30 Members of Hezbollah, including roughly 20 Senior Commanders, were Eliminated in today’s Strike on the Suburbs of Beirut. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 20, 2024

Advertisement





***Original post***

The Israeli Defense Forces launched a precision strike in Beirut, Lebanon Friday, targeting one of Hezbollah's top leaders.

The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/seLltFhQBt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 20, 2024

BREAKING: After Hezbollah fired more than 150 rockets into Northern Israel on Friday, the IDF has just retaliated by carrying out a targeted airstrike against a "senior Hezbollah figure" in the heart of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/RjquToSYRz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 20, 2024

The strike was against Ibrahim Aqil, a man Israel and the United States have been tracking for decades. Aqil served as Iranian backed Hezbollah's director of operations and was number three in command of the organization. From the Jerusalem Post:

Ibrahim Aqil, also known as Tahsin, "serves on Hezbollah’s highest military body, the Jihad Council," according to the Rewards for Justice Program, United States Department of State's national security interagency program that offers reward for information leading to the location or an arrest of leaders of terrorist groups. During the 1980s, Aqil, according to the program, "was a principal member of Islamic Jihad Organization—[Hezbollah's] terrorist cell—that claimed the bombings of the US Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, which killed 63 people." The US Department of State designated Aqil as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2019 as a result of his involvement in multiple terrorist plots, including the kidnapping of national officials in the 1980s.

The stike comes just days after the Mossad successfully carried out a mass attack against thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, whose pagers and radios caused death and severe injury when detonated.

Israel just carried out something that will go down in history books.

Hezbollah leadership had switched to using pagers and flip phones so that they can't be hacked, but Israel hacked thousands of them to explode which has resulted in hospitals in Lebanon being overwhelmed with… pic.twitter.com/mQWuQpQPr4 — Yaakov Strasberg (@YaakovStras) September 17, 2024

The strategy to wipe out Hezbollah, piece by piece, while forcing this rotten, festering piece of filth Nasrallah to live and watch his empire crumble—helpless and powerless—is pure perfection. — AP (@AP_from_NY) September 20, 2024

Given today is the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy bombing in Beirut, the timing is fitting.