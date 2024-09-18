Why Was Iran's 'Diplomat' Carrying a Hezbollah Pager?

Israel's Mossad carried out an attack on thousands of Hezbollah terrorists Tuesday across Lebanon, causing sever injuries and a number of casualties. Pagers carried by members of the terrorist group exploded after they received a message. Reports from Israeli media, inside Lebanon and Iranian state media indicate as many as 4000 terrorists sustained life threatening injuries.

One of the individuals injured and blinded was Mojtaba Amani, the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon.

Iranian State Media is reported that Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani suffered “Extremely Serious Injuries” to his Eyes leaving him almost Completely Blind, as a result of today’s Pager Attack by Israel. pic.twitter.com/LKcLGjaEgH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 17, 2024

Sources within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have confirmed that the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani lost his Right Eye and received Significant Trauma to his Left Eye as a result of today’s Pager Attack against Hezbollah Members in Lebanon and Syria. pic.twitter.com/rJg0HEaFuf — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 18, 2024

Why would Amani, an alleged diplomat, be carrying a Hezbollah pager? We all know the answer.

Meanwhile, a second round of attacks were launched against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon Wednesday. Phones and other commication devices are exploding, in addition to vehicles.