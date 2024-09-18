A New Round of Devices Are Blowing Up Hezbollah Terrorists
Why Was Iran's 'Diplomat' Carrying a Hezbollah Pager?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 18, 2024 1:00 PM
Mojtaba Amani, left, speaks with Iranian interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, right. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Israel's Mossad carried out an attack on thousands of Hezbollah terrorists Tuesday across Lebanon, causing sever injuries and a number of casualties. Pagers carried by members of the terrorist group exploded after they received a message. Reports from  Israeli media, inside Lebanon and Iranian state media indicate as many as 4000 terrorists sustained life threatening injuries. 

One of the individuals injured  and blinded was Mojtaba Amani, the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon. 

Why would Amani, an alleged diplomat, be carrying a Hezbollah pager? We all know the answer.

Meanwhile, a second round of attacks were launched against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon Wednesday. Phones and other commication devices are exploding, in addition to vehicles.

