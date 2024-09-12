Congress: The FBI Is Slow Rolling Information About the Guy Who Tried to Kill Trump

It's been two months since Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In his attempt to kill Trump, who was shot through the ear, Crooks murdered 50-year-old Corey Comperatore and severely wounded two others in the crowd.

Members of Congress have been demanding answers from the Secret Service and the FBI about what happened. Given a lack of information, lawmakers have launched an independent investigation into the situation and have visited the site where it happened.

According to Republican Congressman Michael Waltz, the FBI is slow walking information about Crooks and his motivation to murder Trump. Crooks had a number of encrypted overseas accounts.

"Clearly he was training, he was preparing. What we can't get a straight answer from the FBI on is, you know he built three IEDs with remote detonators, but what we can't get a straight answer is, what radicalized him? What drove the motives?" Waltz said during an interview with Fox News.

The FBI is telling us LITTLE of substance about what motivated Thomas Crooks to try to kill President Trump.



Do you think they’d be slow-rolling so much if it was Kamala that had been attacked? pic.twitter.com/JsSnXCJyhF — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) September 12, 2024

In a rare video published earlier this week, First Lady Melania Trump questioned the judgement of law enforcement on July 13 and asked a number of questions about why Crooks was able to get his shots off in the first place.