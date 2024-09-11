Four Big Debate Lies From Kamala Harris...and the Moderator Too

The dust is starting to settle on the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia Tuesday night. The raucous event was hosted by ABC News.

During the debate, Kamala Harris made a number of false statements and conveniently the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, only injected their own "fact checks" against Trump.

Harris, like President Joe Biden before her, claimed former President Donald Trump praised neo-Nazis in Charlottesville -- a 2017 event -- as "very fine people." This was a lie and a smear.

Kamala Harris repeats the WIDELY DEBUNKED "very fine people" Charlottesville hoax 👇 pic.twitter.com/oMOAysJwBe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris is lying about what Trump said at Charlottesville. She repeated the lie about how he said there were "fine people on both sides," cutting off and removing any sort of context to the statement he made.



Even Snopes, a far-left publication, agrees with Trump. pic.twitter.com/j9Lhw2uvWw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 11, 2024

Then, Harris falsely claimed Trump called for a "bloodbath" -- implying he wants political violence by taking remarks he made about the auto-industry and the economy completely out of context.

Kamala repeats the “bloodbath” hoax and claims Trump said there will be a bloodbath if he’s not elected.



The full clip shows Trump was referring to the auto industry.



Kamala obviously knows this and is hoping you don’t see the full clip. pic.twitter.com/4IMOScjLXL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Later in the debate Harris falsely claimed Democrats don't support abortion up until the moment of birth, and in some states after a baby is born. Davis bolstered this false claim.

When asked which restrictions on abortions she would supports, Kamala Harris completely punts -- because she and Democrats support none. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump just absolutely BODIED Kamala Harris on abortion.



You can hear how stunned she is.



She's at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/KIgzP4mmQO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris COMPLETELY DODGES a very simple question:



"Would you support any restrictions on a woman's right to an abortion?" pic.twitter.com/TdXTowZg7L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

Here is the video journos say does not exist. Straight from Ralph Northam. pic.twitter.com/f0zo172u61 https://t.co/EwIsyHfF1g — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 24, 2020

Even the fact-checkers were wrong.



Thank you @SenMarcoRubio for speaking up with @seanhannity on @foxnews: Tim Walz's Minnesota has *no* protections for babies who survive failed abortion attempts.



Are there any limits on abortion Harris and Walz would support? pic.twitter.com/qBHkRe9vLv — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) September 11, 2024

And finally, Harris claimed no U.S. troops are stationed in "war zones" after the catastrophic Biden-Harris withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. Harris' language here is specific, deceptive and slippery. A number of U.S. troops are stationed in combat zones all over the world and have taken on causalities over the past 3.5 years -- including in January 2024 when an Iranian drone attacked an outpost in Jordan. U.S. troops in Iraq were attacked this week.

Kamala Harris continues to take zero responsibility for the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan.



She stated tonight that there are no American troops in combat zones, but our men and women overseas have been attacked over 100 times since October 7.



Unacceptable leadership. pic.twitter.com/kU5UgWoXIQ — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) September 11, 2024

Did Kamala Harris really just try and argue there are no U.S. troops “in a war zone?” Iraq? Syria? U.S. troops are stationed in combat zones all over the world, taking casualties under Biden/Harris. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 11, 2024

This happend under Kamala Harris, she lied at the debate saying no US soldiers are in war zones. pic.twitter.com/l2SlMOivB3 — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris just said no active duty American service member is in a war zone anywhere in the world…. I guess screw all the sailors shooting down Houthi missiles in the Red Sea. — Tessaron News (@TessaronF) September 11, 2024