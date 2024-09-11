Oh, So That Who Helped With Kamala's Debate Prep
If You Thought the Debate Moderators Were Bad, Meet Their Boss
Voter Reactions to the ABC News Debate Were Not Good...for Kamala
Here's What Trump Had to Say About His Debate Performance
Trump Pays Respects Alongside Biden, Harris at 9/11 Memorial in NYC
Trump Won the Debate
ABC's David Muir Lied About Crime Falling Under Biden-Harris
Kamala's Biggest Debate Lies Debunked
Kamala Harris Picked a Particularly Disgraceful Time to Bring up January 6 at...
Eco-Groups' Post-Debate Silence Shows Kamala Harris Is Lying on Energy
Watch What Happened When Cuomo Was Confronted on His Disastrous COVID-19 Nursing Home...
The One Thing Trump Wants Voters to Remember After Last Night’s Debate
Tens of Thousands of First Responders Still Suffer From Cancers, Diseases From the...
Debate Analysis: ABC's Malpractice, Trump's Unprepared Whiff, and Harris' Achilles Heel
Tipsheet

Four Big Debate Lies From Kamala Harris...and the Moderator Too

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 11, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The dust is starting to settle on the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia Tuesday night. The raucous event was hosted by ABC News. 

Advertisement

During the debate, Kamala Harris made a number of false statements and conveniently the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, only injected their own "fact checks" against Trump. 

Harris, like President Joe Biden before her, claimed former President Donald Trump praised neo-Nazis in Charlottesville -- a 2017 event -- as "very fine people." This was a lie and a smear.

Then, Harris falsely claimed Trump called for a "bloodbath" -- implying he wants political violence by taking remarks he made about the auto-industry and the economy completely out of context. 

Later in the debate Harris falsely claimed Democrats don't support abortion up until the moment of birth, and in some states after a baby is born. Davis bolstered this false claim.

Recommended

Voter Reactions to the ABC News Debate Were Not Good...for Kamala Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And finally, Harris claimed no U.S. troops are stationed in "war zones" after the catastrophic Biden-Harris withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. Harris' language here is specific, deceptive and slippery. A number of U.S. troops are stationed in combat zones all over the world and have taken on causalities over the past 3.5 years -- including in January 2024 when an Iranian drone attacked an outpost in Jordan. U.S. troops in Iraq were attacked this week. 

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Voter Reactions to the ABC News Debate Were Not Good...for Kamala Matt Vespa
Trump Won the Debate Garrett Ventry
MSNBC Host Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the ABC News Debate Matt Vespa
The One Thing Trump Wants Voters to Remember After Last Night’s Debate Rebecca Downs
Watch What Happened When Cuomo Was Confronted on His Disastrous COVID-19 Nursing Home Decisions Madeline Leesman
Trump Missed a Chance to Deliver the Knockout Blow to Kamala, But It Might Not Matter Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Voter Reactions to the ABC News Debate Were Not Good...for Kamala Matt Vespa
Advertisement