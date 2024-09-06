Biden Admits to the Big Scam
BREAKING: Trump's New York Sentencing Date Has Been Moved

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 06, 2024 1:18 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump was scheduled to be sentenced by New York Judge Juan Merchan on September 18, 2024, less than two months before the presidential election, after being charged with dozens of crimes by leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg and found guilty by a jury in the heavily Democratic city earlier this year. 

Merchan announced Friday he is delaying Trump's sentencing in the case until after the election and has set a new date of November 26, just two days before Thanksgiving. 

Meanwhile, a new ethics complaint has been filed against Judge Merchan over conflicts of interest -- specifically work his daughter did using Trump's trial for political benefit and fundraising on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. 

"Today I filed a new judicial ethics complaint with the New York State Commission because new evidence on Kamala Harris’ most recent FEC filing shows she hired and paid Acting Justice Juan Merchan’s adult daughter’s company. This is a clear violation of the New York State Judicial Code of Conduct which dictates that a judge must recuse from a case where a relative up to and including the sixth degree has a financial interest in the outcome of the case," Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanie posted on X. 

