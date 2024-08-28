Democrats Are Freaking Out Over Republicans' Efforts to Stop Illegal Aliens From Voting
Tipsheet

This Is the Kind of 'Border Wall' Kamala Harris Supports

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 28, 2024 1:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

On Tuesday an anonymous aide for Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris claimed to Axios that she now supports a border wall after years of calling it a "Trump vanity project" and working to oppose it on Capitol Hill. 

"If she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called 'un-American' during the Trump administration," Axios reported.  

But Harris doesn't support actually building a functional wall, as her record shows. Instead, she supported keeping taxpayer funded wall materials sitting in lots before the Biden-Harris administration sold most of it off. 

"The Biden administration is quietly auctioning off millions of dollars’ worth of unused parts from former President Trump’s border wall for peanuts – in an apparent end-run around pending legislation in Congress," the New York Post reported in 2023. "Since April, GovPlanet, an online auction house specializing in military surplus, has sold 81 lots of steel “square structural tubes” — intended for use as vertical bollards in the border barrier’s 30-foot-tall panels — hauling in about $2 million. On Tuesday, GovPlanet netted $154,200 for 729 of the 28-foot-tall hollow beams, sold in five separate lots for an average $212 apiece. Thirteen more lots are set to be auctioned on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham put it this way: 

