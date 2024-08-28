This Is the Kind of 'Border Wall' Kamala Harris Supports

On Tuesday an anonymous aide for Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris claimed to Axios that she now supports a border wall after years of calling it a "Trump vanity project" and working to oppose it on Capitol Hill.

"If she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called 'un-American' during the Trump administration," Axios reported.

MUST WATCH: @marthamaccallum plays a BRUTAL montage of Kamala Harris’s opposition to Trump's border wall amid her supposed recent flip-flop on the issue:



— “I’m not for a wall.”



— “I specialize in transnational criminal organizations; that wall ain’t gonna stop them.” pic.twitter.com/S9YyJMHleW — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 27, 2024

But Harris doesn't support actually building a functional wall, as her record shows. Instead, she supported keeping taxpayer funded wall materials sitting in lots before the Biden-Harris administration sold most of it off.

"The Biden administration is quietly auctioning off millions of dollars’ worth of unused parts from former President Trump’s border wall for peanuts – in an apparent end-run around pending legislation in Congress," the New York Post reported in 2023. "Since April, GovPlanet, an online auction house specializing in military surplus, has sold 81 lots of steel “square structural tubes” — intended for use as vertical bollards in the border barrier’s 30-foot-tall panels — hauling in about $2 million. On Tuesday, GovPlanet netted $154,200 for 729 of the 28-foot-tall hollow beams, sold in five separate lots for an average $212 apiece. Thirteen more lots are set to be auctioned on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30."

Then why let tens of millions of dollars in border wall panels rust in S Texas?



Because they are lying through their teeth to gain power. #FailedCzar https://t.co/KHNS723j4C pic.twitter.com/1s8QgFFqcX — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 27, 2024

Kamala Harris supports a border wall..rotting in a lot pic.twitter.com/8FtVEqIjTn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 28, 2024

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham put it this way: