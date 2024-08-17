This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt
The Photo That Got WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Into Some Very Hot Water
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala?
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris
Harris and Walz’s Ostrich Theory on Foreign Policy
Data Show the Staggering Amount NYC Taxpayers Have Spent on Illegal Immigration Crisis
The Unbelievable Reason Disney Is Trying to Throw Out a Wrongful Death Lawsuit
'A Matter of Life and Death': Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Trump-Vance
Medicaid's Waivers Are Out of Control – But Also Show How to Save...
What Are We to Make of Kamala Harris Picking Tim Walz?
Stacey Abrams' Take on JD Vance Is Something Else
The American Voter: Enlightened or Buffoonded
Government Control of Retirement Is Not the Answer
U.S. Afghanistan Vets Still Demoralized After Disastrous Withdrawal
Tipsheet

There's at Least One Person Praising Kamala's Communist Price Control Plans

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 17, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaking for the first time about her economic policy plans Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to implement communist style price controls on groceries and blamed the industry -- which has a two percent profit margin -- for the affordability crisis created by Bidenomics. 

Advertisement

The reviews of her proposal have not been kind, even from the usually supportive leftist media. 

Recommended

This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement

But there are a few supporters and they happen to sit in the socialist block of the Democratic Party. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Stacey Abrams' Take on JD Vance Is Something Else Madeline Leesman
The Photo That Got WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Into Some Very Hot Water Matt Vespa
The October Surprise That Could Lead to Another Major 2024 Shake-Up Matt Vespa
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement