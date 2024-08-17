There's at Least One Person Praising Kamala's Communist Price Control Plans

Speaking for the first time about her economic policy plans Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to implement communist style price controls on groceries and blamed the industry -- which has a two percent profit margin -- for the affordability crisis created by Bidenomics.

Wow… Washington Post Editorial Board calls out Kamala’s populist/socialist policies.



“The times demand serious economic ideas. Harris supplies gimmicks.”



They’re right. Just shocking to see from them. pic.twitter.com/QXS7u4aaHq — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 17, 2024

The reviews of her proposal have not been kind, even from the usually supportive leftist media.

🚨🚨 Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell says the Harris-Casey price controls "might actually INCREASE prices"



"We've seen this kind of thing tried in lots of other countries before. Venezuela, Argentina, the Soviet Union, etc. It leads to shortages. It leads to black markets" pic.twitter.com/tGQHIpdBxo — McCormick War Room (@TeamMcCormickPA) August 16, 2024

But there are a few supporters and they happen to sit in the socialist block of the Democratic Party.