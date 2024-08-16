Kamala Harris Hands the Trump Campaign a Major Argument

Speaking during a campaign event in North Carolina Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris outlined her economic plans for the United States if she were to be elected president in November.

During her remarks, Harris admitted inflation is destroying the budgets of American families and detailed just how high costs have increased under the Bidenomics -- which she has enthusiastically endorsed time and time again.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. pic.twitter.com/W9H1CSDZlA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024

Ahead of Harris' remarks, the Trump campaign took to X to highlight her failures on the economy.

To afford a median-priced home of $402,343, Americans would need an annual income of $110,871, a nearly 50% increase over the last four years. — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 16, 2024

Harris also officially introduced a promise to implement a federal ban on price increases for food, a disastrous and communist policy that leads to economic ruin.

As President, I’ll work to pass the first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food.



My plan will include new penalties for companies that exploit crises and break the rules.



And we will support smaller food businesses that are trying to play by the rules and get ahead. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2024