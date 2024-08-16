The Dangerous Campaign of 'Joy'
Kamala Harris Hands the Trump Campaign a Major Argument

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 16, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Speaking during a campaign event in North Carolina Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris outlined her economic plans for the United States if she were to be elected president in November. 

During her remarks, Harris admitted inflation is destroying the budgets of American families and detailed just how high costs have increased under the Bidenomics -- which she has enthusiastically endorsed time and time again. 

Ahead of Harris' remarks, the Trump campaign took to X to highlight her failures on the economy.

Harris also officially introduced a promise to implement a federal ban on price increases for food, a disastrous and communist policy that leads to economic ruin. 

