Biden Returns to the White House After Bizarre Absence

After disappearing to his beach house in Delaware due to a COVID-19 diagnosis on July 17, President Joe Biden returned to the White House Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time Biden has been seen in public after six days of hiding from the cameras. White House staff failed to release photos or videos of him working, despite his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor claiming he was carrying out all of his presidential duties. He was also missing in the aftermath of dropping out of the 2024 race through a letter posted on X.

For the first time since dropping out of the presidential race, and after hiding for 5 full days, Biden is finally seen in public. pic.twitter.com/DI0aY6lTU4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2024

Prior to Biden's reemergence, Dr. O'Connor released an update on his health.

"The President's symptoms have resolved. Over the course of his infection, he never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal, to include pulse oximetry. His lungs remained clear," O'Connor wrote in a memo released by the White House press office. "BINAX rapid antigen testing is negative. He will continue to be monitored for any recurrence of illness. The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties. As always, I will continue to keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan."

An update from White House physician Kevin O’Connor: pic.twitter.com/UuV4exxO9H — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 23, 2024

Upon return, Biden's schedule for the rest of the week has also changed. He will give an address to the nation Wednesday night about his decision to leave the 2024 presidential race and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democrat candidate.