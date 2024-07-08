Jill Biden Has Another Cringe Moment on the Campaign Trail

First Lady Jill Biden was in North Carolina today campaigning for President Joe Biden, who has a blank public schedule back at the White House in Washington D.C.

"For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he's all in. That's the decision he's made and just as he has always supported my career, I am all in too. I know you are too or you wouldn't be here today. And with four more years Joe will continue to fight for you," she said to a crowd. "This is personal for us. We know what it's like to connect with a lagging phone call from across the world, to smile through another holiday at the table. Let me ask you this: Does Donald Trump - does Donald Trump know what it's like?"

After departing North Carolina for another campaign stop in Tampa, the First Lady stopped at a coffee shop. Upon departure she refused to answer questions from reporters and accused them of "screaming" at her.

Monday morning President Biden made an impromptu phone call to MSNBC and reiterated that he's not going anywhere.

