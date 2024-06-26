Alito Dissents: The Supreme Court Has Shirked Its Duty
Lawmakers Call Out Biden's Latest 'Public Health Emergency' for What It Really Is

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 26, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Late Tuesday Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared "gun violence" a "public health emergency." The move gives the federal government, and more specifically the Biden administration, more authority to tread on Second Amendment rights. 

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are vowing to fight back against the power grab. 

During his confirmation hearing, Murthy said the move to push gun control under the guise of public health was not his focus. In other words, he lied. 

When Murthy was nominated as surgeon general by former President Barack Obama, his confirmation nearly failed in the U.S. Senate because of his rabid anti-Second Amendment agenda.

