Lawmakers Call Out Biden's Latest 'Public Health Emergency' for What It Really Is

Late Tuesday Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared "gun violence" a "public health emergency." The move gives the federal government, and more specifically the Biden administration, more authority to tread on Second Amendment rights.

NEW: Today, for the first time in the history of our office, I am issuing a Surgeon General’s Advisory on Firearm Violence. Firearm violence is a public health crisis in America that poses a serious threat to the health and well-being of our country. https://t.co/bNS7xDa96X 1/10 pic.twitter.com/1w43IMMpxA — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) June 25, 2024

🚨BREAKING: @Surgeon_General @Vivek_Murthy just abused his authority & declared “gun violence” a “public health crisis,” calling for:



🚫Firearm Carry Bans

🚫Gun Confiscation Laws

🚫“Assault Weapons” Bans

🚫Magazine Capacity Limits

🚫Storage Requirements

🚫Gun Registration Checks pic.twitter.com/o6PkP2YH2f — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 25, 2024

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are vowing to fight back against the power grab.

🚨Joe Biden just announced he will use "public health emergency powers" to violate your Second Amendment rights. I will work to strip power from Biden's corrupt HHS and to cut all funding for the unelected DC bureaucrats who think they can violate your Constitutional rights! #2A https://t.co/O6u8Flct4n — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) June 25, 2024

During his confirmation hearing, Murthy said the move to push gun control under the guise of public health was not his focus. In other words, he lied.

I asked Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at his confirmation hearing if he'd declare a public health emergency to institute gun control.



He told me, “My focus is not on this issue."



He did it today.



Tell your Senator you support my bill to stop this unconstitutional overreach: pic.twitter.com/ZqnmNghTFq — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) June 25, 2024

When Murthy was nominated as surgeon general by former President Barack Obama, his confirmation nearly failed in the U.S. Senate because of his rabid anti-Second Amendment agenda.