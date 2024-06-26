Alito Dissents: The Supreme Court Has Shirked Its Duty
Jim Jordan Reacts to SCOTUS Punt on Social Media Censorship

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 26, 2024 1:45 PM
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Wednesday that the state of Missouri lacked standing in its lawsuit against the Biden administration over social media censorship. 

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, who has been investigating the partnership between big tech and the Biden White House to subvert the First Amendment, is calling for legislative reforms in the aftermath of the SCOTUS decision. 

"The First Amendment is first for a reason, and the freedom of expression should be protected from any infringement by the government. Our country benefits when ideas can be tested and debated fairly on their merits, whether online or in the halls of Congress," Jordan released in a statement. "The Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government have uncovered how and the extent to which the Biden Administration engaged in a censorship campaign in violation of the First Amendment. While we respectfully disagree with the Court's decision, our investigation has shown the need for legislative reforms, such as the Censorship Accountability Act, to better protect Americans harmed by the unconstitutional censorship-industrial complex. Our important work will continue."

Meanwhile, Youtube is the last platform censoring lawful and constitutionally protected actions. 


