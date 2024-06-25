Sorry, Canada, the Stanley Cup Is Staying in the USA
BREAKING: There's an Update on the Gag Order Against Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 25, 2024 1:38 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

The gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by New York Judge Juan Merchan in the case brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been partially lifted. The change comes three weeks after a stacked New York City jury found Trump guilty on 34 felony bookkeeping violations, which attorneys plan to appeal at sentencing on July 11. Trump can now speak about witnesses and jurors, but not prosecutors, court staff or their families until sentencing. Despite the trial being long over, the gag order has stayed in place. 

Throughout the trial Trump was subject to the gag order while witnesses for the prosecution, including disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen, were free to speak about the case. Trump was forbidden from defending himself against claims made inside the courtroom and on social media. Requests to lift the gag order were repeatedly rejected by Merchan. 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a federal judge in Florida issue a gag order on Trump as he pursues the case pertaining to classified documents being handled and stored at Mar-a-Lago. 

This story has been updated. 

