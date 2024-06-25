BREAKING: There's an Update on the Gag Order Against Trump

The gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by New York Judge Juan Merchan in the case brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been partially lifted. The change comes three weeks after a stacked New York City jury found Trump guilty on 34 felony bookkeeping violations, which attorneys plan to appeal at sentencing on July 11. Trump can now speak about witnesses and jurors, but not prosecutors, court staff or their families until sentencing. Despite the trial being long over, the gag order has stayed in place.

Judge Merchan partially lifts President Trump’s gag order - President Trump still can’t speak about the crooked judge his crooked daughter, and the crooked DAs, but we can! pic.twitter.com/1WX55R3Eyv — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 25, 2024

Throughout the trial Trump was subject to the gag order while witnesses for the prosecution, including disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen, were free to speak about the case. Trump was forbidden from defending himself against claims made inside the courtroom and on social media. Requests to lift the gag order were repeatedly rejected by Merchan.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a federal judge in Florida issue a gag order on Trump as he pursues the case pertaining to classified documents being handled and stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Jonathan Turley Rips Jack Smith For 'Serious Problem Of Restraint' On Trump Gag Order Request pic.twitter.com/6oDNpye43G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2024

This story has been updated.