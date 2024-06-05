Garland Doubles Down on Hiding Biden's Special Counsel Interview
Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question?
Massie Questions Garland on Legality of Appointing Special Counsel Jack Smith
BMW Confronted About Why It Doesn't Display Pride Logo on Middle East Account....
Did You Catch the 'Greatest Hot Mic Ever' Moment From Sen. Joni Ernst?
With This Decision, Biden May Have Brought the US 'Dangerously Close' to World...
Democrat Mayor Praises Biden for Passing His Student Debt to Taxpayers
Has Nothing Been Learned in 15 Years Since the Iranian Green Movement Protests?
Here’s What Independent Voters Are Saying About Trump’s Guilty Verdict
Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6...
Why Biden's Election Year Border 'Enforcement' Stunt Is an Insulting Sham
A Parental Rights Case May Be Headed to the Supreme Court
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview...
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Tipsheet

Youngkin Frees Virginia of California's Electric Vehicle Mandate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 05, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday morning they're getting the Commonwealth out of California's burdensome, expensive and environmentally damaging electric vehicle mandate. 

Advertisement

“Once again, Virginia is declaring independence – this time from a misguided electric vehicle mandate imposed by unelected leaders nearly 3,000 miles away from the Commonwealth,” Youngkin released in a statement. “The idea that government should tell people what kind of car they can or can’t purchase is fundamentally wrong. Virginians deserve the freedom to choose which vehicles best fit the needs of their families and businesses. The law is clear, and I am proud to announce Virginians will no longer be forced to live under this out-of-touch policy.” 

Virginia will exit the mandate at the end of 2024 after it was imposed by a Democratic legislature in 2021. Starting in 2035, the mandate requires all cars sold to be electric. 

“Today, I’ve issued an official Attorney General Opinion that confirms that Virginians are no longer legally bound to follow the emission standards of California,” Miyares said about the exit. “EV mandates like California’s are unworkable and out of touch with reality, and thankfully the law does not bind us to their regulations. California does not control which cars Virginians buy and any thoughts that automobile manufacturers should face millions of dollars in civil penalties rather than allowing our citizens to choose their own vehicles is completely absurd.”

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
Advertisement
Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview Backfired Rebecca Downs
BMW Confronted About Why It Doesn't Display Pride Logo on Middle East Account. Here's Their Response. Leah Barkoukis
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Massie Questions Garland on Legality of Appointing Special Counsel Jack Smith Leah Barkoukis
Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story About Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
Advertisement