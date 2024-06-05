Youngkin Frees Virginia of California's Electric Vehicle Mandate

Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday morning they're getting the Commonwealth out of California's burdensome, expensive and environmentally damaging electric vehicle mandate.

Advertisement

“Once again, Virginia is declaring independence – this time from a misguided electric vehicle mandate imposed by unelected leaders nearly 3,000 miles away from the Commonwealth,” Youngkin released in a statement. “The idea that government should tell people what kind of car they can or can’t purchase is fundamentally wrong. Virginians deserve the freedom to choose which vehicles best fit the needs of their families and businesses. The law is clear, and I am proud to announce Virginians will no longer be forced to live under this out-of-touch policy.”

Once again, Virginia is declaring independence – this time from a misguided electric vehicle mandate imposed by unelected leaders nearly 3,000 miles away from the Commonwealth. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 5, 2024

Virginia will exit the mandate at the end of 2024 after it was imposed by a Democratic legislature in 2021. Starting in 2035, the mandate requires all cars sold to be electric.

“Today, I’ve issued an official Attorney General Opinion that confirms that Virginians are no longer legally bound to follow the emission standards of California,” Miyares said about the exit. “EV mandates like California’s are unworkable and out of touch with reality, and thankfully the law does not bind us to their regulations. California does not control which cars Virginians buy and any thoughts that automobile manufacturers should face millions of dollars in civil penalties rather than allowing our citizens to choose their own vehicles is completely absurd.”