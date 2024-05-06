BREAKING: As Defeat Sets In, Hamas Reportedly Agrees to a Ceasefire
Tipsheet

In Defiance of Biden, Israel Prepares to Finish Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 06, 2024 12:15 PM

The Israeli Defense Forces are preparing to make their move into Rafah, a southern city in Gaza where 8000 Hamas terrorists will make their last stand. 

Monday morning the IDF started dropping leaflets telling non-combatants where to move as military preparations for an invasion continue. 

The move into Rafah will come after Hamas rejected yet another ceasefire offer from Israel, the United States and other Arab countries. The Iranian backed terrorist organization is still holding 133 hostages, including Americans. It is suspected the hostages who remain alive are being held underground in Rafah. 

For months the Biden administration has attempted to stop the Israelis from moving into the southern city, which would ultimately result in Hamas remaining in power and as a terrorist threat. With news Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will defy President Joe Biden's warning not to follow through with the operation, the administration is illegally withholding congressionally approved ammunition to the IDF. That move is being blasted by former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman 

Further, the political calculation Biden is making by betraying an ally and changing foreign policy is glaringly obvious.


