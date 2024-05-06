In Defiance of Biden, Israel Prepares to Finish Hamas

The Israeli Defense Forces are preparing to make their move into Rafah, a southern city in Gaza where 8000 Hamas terrorists will make their last stand.

Monday morning the IDF started dropping leaflets telling non-combatants where to move as military preparations for an invasion continue.

𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞:

This morning the @IDF called on Palestinians in eastern #Rafah to temporarily evacuate from the area.

The evacuation efforts included dropping leaflets, text messages, phone calls and media announcements in Arabic.

IDF is urging everyone to…

Israel has begun evacuations (leaflets, phone calls, texts, voice calls) of an eastern section of Rafa to get civilians out of harms way. In this thread I detailed the civilian harm mitigation steps the IDF have taken (more than any military in history) we are likely to see.

The move into Rafah will come after Hamas rejected yet another ceasefire offer from Israel, the United States and other Arab countries. The Iranian backed terrorist organization is still holding 133 hostages, including Americans. It is suspected the hostages who remain alive are being held underground in Rafah.

Gazans report the IDF has dropped leaflets in eastern Rafah telling residents to evacuate.

For months the Biden administration has attempted to stop the Israelis from moving into the southern city, which would ultimately result in Hamas remaining in power and as a terrorist threat. With news Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will defy President Joe Biden's warning not to follow through with the operation, the administration is illegally withholding congressionally approved ammunition to the IDF. That move is being blasted by former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman

The weaponry that America appears to be withholding from Israel is very precise and accurate. It will assist Israel in minimizing civilian casualties in Rafah when it begins its battle to eradicate the four Hamas battalions that continue to threaten Israel and its citizens. What…

Further, the political calculation Biden is making by betraying an ally and changing foreign policy is glaringly obvious.

Biden six months ago: “Hamas must be eliminated entirely” 👇



Biden today: “Israel must not enter Rafah to eliminate Hamas”



Biden six months ago: "Hamas must be eliminated entirely"

Biden today: "Israel must not enter Rafah to eliminate Hamas"

What changed? Pressure from pro-Hamas voters in Michigan?




