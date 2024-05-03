How a Black Man Reacted When a White Pro-Hamas Supporter Told Him He...
Why Pierre Poilievre Got Ejected from the Canadian House of Commons This Week
Top Biden DOJ Official Busted for Lying About Past Arrest
Can the Current Universities Be Saved?
Joe Biden, Dearborn Shahid, Commits Political Suicide via Hamas Appeasement
The Public Doesn't Trust the 'Democracy-Saving' Media
Radical Leftists Claim Oil Companies Are Committing Climate Murder
Oh Look: A New, Ludicrous 'Demand' From the Spoiled Brats at Columbia
JD Vance Schools CNN on 'Bogus' Case Against Trump
Inflation Reduction Act's Dirty Little Secret: Largest Premium Increase Ever for Medicare...
Biden Administration Continues to Misdiagnose and Mistreat the Violent Crime Problem
Democrat Unity on Border Crisis Showing Signs of Cracking
Did the House of Representatives Just Outlaw Quoting Parts of the New Testament?
Blinken, the Terminator
Tipsheet

Guess Who Will Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 03, 2024 9:30 AM

The White House announced the next group of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients Friday morning. 

Former Vice President Al Gore is on the list with a citation for his work on “climate change.”

Advertisement

"Al Gore is a former Vice President, United States Senator, and member of the House of Representatives. After winning the popular vote, he accepted the outcome of a disputed presidential election for the sake of our unity. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for his bold action on climate change," the White House released in an announcement. 

In 2006, Gore produced a documentary called "An Inconvenient Truth." The film, in which Gore said the Earth would "become a frying pan" and that the Arctic ice cap would be completely melted by 2013, has been widely debunked by scientists -- including John Coleman, a co-founder of the Weather Channel. Further, Gore made his fortune by selling his television network to Qatari owned and oil rich Al Jazeera. 

Former Climate Czar John Kerry, who has flown around the world in his private jet for decades while decrying fossil fuel use for the rest of us, will also receive the honor. 

"Secretary John Kerry is a former Secretary of State, United States Senator, and the first Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. His bravery in combat during the Vietnam War earned him the Silver Star and Bronze Star, and history will remember his public service career that has spanned seven decades," the White House states. 

Recommended

How a Black Man Reacted When a White Pro-Hamas Supporter Told Him He Couldn't Walk Around UCLA Matt Vespa
Advertisement

 Others on the list for the recognition are former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Congressman James Clyburn, Jesuit Catholic Priest Gregory Boyle, Senator Elizabeth Dole, journalist Phil Donahue, civil rights activist Clarence Jones, Olympic swimmer Katy Ledecky, NASA Astronaut Ellen Ochoa, educator Opan Lee, astronomer Jane Rigby, Matthew Shephard Foundation co-founder Judy Shepard and actress Michelle Yeoh. Civil rights activist Medgar Wiley Evers and former Senator Frank Lautenberg will be awarded posthumously.

Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How a Black Man Reacted When a White Pro-Hamas Supporter Told Him He Couldn't Walk Around UCLA Matt Vespa
JD Vance Schools CNN on 'Bogus' Case Against Trump Rebecca Downs
Can the Current Universities Be Saved? Victor Davis Hanson
Top Biden DOJ Official Busted for Lying About Past Arrest Matt Vespa
Why Pierre Poilievre Got Ejected from the Canadian House of Commons This Week Matt Vespa
Joe Biden, Dearborn Shahid, Commits Political Suicide via Hamas Appeasement Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How a Black Man Reacted When a White Pro-Hamas Supporter Told Him He Couldn't Walk Around UCLA Matt Vespa
Advertisement