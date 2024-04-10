UNWRA Isn't the Only 'Aid' Group Helping Islamic Terrorists

For years it has been well documented that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency has been supporting Islamic terrorist groups in the West Bank and Gaza. In fact, a number of UNWRA workers were participants in the October 7 Hamas terrorists attacks that left 1400 innocent civilians dead in Southern Israel, including more than 30 Americans.

Advertisement

From UN Watch:

The IDF revealed its discovery of a Hamas tunnel network under UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters housing a sophisticated data center with electricity cables running straight up into the UNRWA headquarters, connecting it to UNRWA’s electricity network. This came just two weeks after the Wall Street Journal exposed Israeli intelligence reports that at least 12 UNRWA employees had participated in the October 7th attack and that 1,200 UNRWA employees in Gaza—representing 10% of UNRWA’s Gaza workforce—are Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives. These revelations just reinforce our conclusions after nearly ten years of researching UNRWA staff incitement to terrorism and antisemitism on social media—UNRWA in Gaza has been fully infiltrated by Hamas and is incapable of serving as a neutral humanitarian actor in the region.

But UNWRA isn't the only "aid" agency bolstering Islamic terrorist groups and their massacres. According to the Washington Free Beacon, USAID is also complicit.

JUST IN: U.S. Funneled Nearly $1 Million to Hamas-Linked Charity That Hosted Terror Leader’s Son, Report Says — USAID gave more than $900,000 in taxpayer funds to Gaza group allegedly "in close cooperation with [the] Hamas regime” https://t.co/h5N2n9h8zN — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) April 9, 2024

USAID Administrator Samantha Powers is on Capitol Hill Wednesday testifying in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"It is clear UNRWA is a morally bankrupt institution beyond the point of redemption, and this has been so for years. That is why Congress has prohibited funding for UNRWA in 2025 by law. It is essential USAID accelerate the scale-up of trusted implementers, without ties to terrorism, to replace UNRWA in the West Bank and Gaza. We can’t keep wasting time burying our heads in the sand hoping UNRWA will magically change. It won’t, it hasn’t. You’ve got to must move faster on getting hooked up with our trusted implementers in the region," Ranking Member Jim Risch said in opening remarks at the hearing.

Meanwhile, a number of Republican Senators are blasting ongoing demands for aid to the Gaza Strip while Hamas continues to hold hundreds of hostages, including five Americans, after starting a war.

Israel has no responsibility to provide aid to Gaza.



We didn’t provide aid to Germany or Japan during WWII, and the Biden administration’s efforts are undermining Israel. pic.twitter.com/seoBsNA00C — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 9, 2024



