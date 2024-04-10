It's Unbelievable, but Kamala Harris' March Madness Gaffe Got Worse
Biden Wasted No Time Trying to Spin Those March Inflation Numbers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 10, 2024 11:00 AM
Inflation numbers are on the rise for the third month in a row across key categories and blowing past estimates. 

President Joe Biden is attempting to spin the numbers as a success, claiming they are still down from highs under his tenure in the White House.

"Today’s report shows inflation has fallen more than 60% from its peak, but we have more to do to lower costs for hardworking families. Prices are still too high for housing and groceries, even as prices for key household items like milk and eggs are lower than a year ago. I have a plan to lower costs for housing—by building and renovating more than 2 million homes—and I’m calling on corporations including grocery retailers to use record profits to reduce prices," Biden said, falsely adding wages are outpacing inflation and that his top priority is fighting rising prices. 

The numbers tell a different story. 

As far as Biden's plan to "build and renovate homes" to bring down prices, he's claiming grants to replace windows or force "green" energy appliances into living spaces will combat high prices by saving money on energy costs. 

 


