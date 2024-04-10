UNWRA Isn't the Only 'Aid' Group Helping Islamic Terrorists
Biden Dodges Questions About Whether Hostages are Alive

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 10, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Shortly after ending a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Kashida Fumio in the Rose Garden Wednesday, President Joe Biden repeatedly dodged a shouted question about whether the hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are still alive. He did, however, take a question about abortion.

During hostage negotiations earlier this week, Hamas operatives reportedly admitted a number of ceasefires have been rejected - partially because many of the hostages are dead and unaccounted for. 

During his remarks at the White House Biden said yet another ceasefire offer has been given to the Iranian backed terrorist organization and that it’s “up to Hamas” as to how things proceed. Hamas rejected the previous seven offers. 

Meanwhile, President Biden is still demanding additional aid in Gaza despite terror groups continuing to steal trucks by force. 

