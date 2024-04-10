Biden Dodges Questions About Whether Hostages are Alive

Shortly after ending a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Kashida Fumio in the Rose Garden Wednesday, President Joe Biden repeatedly dodged a shouted question about whether the hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are still alive. He did, however, take a question about abortion.

8 Americans are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Never stop talking about them 🇺🇸 🇮🇱



Edan Alexander, New Jersey



Omer Neutra, New York



Sagui Dekel-Chen, Connecticut



Hersh Goldberg-Polin, California



Keith Siegel, North Carolina



Edan Alexander, New Jersey

Omer Neutra, New York

Sagui Dekel-Chen, Connecticut

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, California

Keith Siegel, North Carolina

During hostage negotiations earlier this week, Hamas operatives reportedly admitted a number of ceasefires have been rejected - partially because many of the hostages are dead and unaccounted for.

During his remarks at the White House Biden said yet another ceasefire offer has been given to the Iranian backed terrorist organization and that it’s “up to Hamas” as to how things proceed. Hamas rejected the previous seven offers.

Meanwhile, President Biden is still demanding additional aid in Gaza despite terror groups continuing to steal trucks by force.