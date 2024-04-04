Biden Blasted for Considering Unprecedented Change Against Longtime U.S. Ally

During Thursday's White House press briefing, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned that if Israel doesn't change the way it defends itself against Hamas, President Joe Biden will consider moving forward with policy changes toward the longtime U.S. ally.

The White House is asked repeatedly if Biden has issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Netanyahu.



REPORTER: "Is the president threatening to withhold aid to Israel if they do not make these changes?"



REPORTER: "Is the president threatening to withhold aid to Israel if they do not make these changes?"

KIRBY: "The president made it clear..."

Biden had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day and called for an "immediate ceasefire," something Hamas has refused since the war started as they continue to hold American hostages in the Gaza Strip. From the call readout, provided by the White House:

President Biden spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps. He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home. The two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people. President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats.

According to Chair of Urban Warfare Studies West Point John Spencer, Israel has done everything possible to mitigate civilian casualties under very difficult, urban conditions against a terrorist enemy that has no rules.

Israel has followed the laws of war, have implemented measure to protect civilians & prevent harm, more than any military in history under even close to similar context (there is no comparison). There has been no evidence Israel targeted aid workers, journalists, or…

Given the change in positioning, Kirby was cornered on Biden's previous claims his support for Israel was "unwavering."

Fox News’ Peter Doocy presses the White House on the Biden administration’s "rock-solid and unwavering" support for Israel.



DOOCY: "That is not true anymore, correct?"



KIRBY: "It is true."



DOOCY: "That is not true anymore, correct?"

KIRBY: "It is true."

DOOCY: "How is his support unwavering, but you're also reconsidering policy choices?"

The statement is being blasted by national security experts and former government officials who are calling out the administration for capitulating to the Iranian backed terrorist regime.

No Israeli leader could agree to an immediate ceasefire and cave to Hamas’s demands that will allow them to retake key areas of Gaza.



Biden is putting his domestic politics ahead of Israeli security. He will pay a political price for this. — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) April 4, 2024

The President of the United States has reportedly asked the Prime Minister of Israel to surrender to Hamas (yes that's what it means to cave to Hamas demands in negotiations).



How can you stabilize northern Gaza by allowing Hamas freedom of transit to northern Gaza? — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) April 4, 2024

I hate to have been proven correct but Biden is abandoning Israel as I predicted he would. And let's make it clear: he's abandoning the Israeli people not Netanyahu and making the next October 7 and an Iranian nuke more likely. — Mark Dubowitz

Even Democratic Senator John Fetterman is pushing back.

In this war against Hamas—no conditions for Israel. — Senator John Fetterman




