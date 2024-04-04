White House Again Denies Brutal Reality About Electric Vehicles
Tipsheet

Biden Blasted for Considering Unprecedented Change Against Longtime U.S. Ally

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 04, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

During Thursday's White House press briefing, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned that if Israel doesn't change the way it defends itself against Hamas, President Joe Biden will consider moving forward with policy changes toward the longtime U.S. ally. 

Biden had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day and called for an "immediate ceasefire," something Hamas has refused since the war started as they continue to hold American hostages in the Gaza Strip. From the call readout, provided by the White House: 

President Biden spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps. He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home. The two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people. President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats. 

According to Chair of Urban Warfare Studies West Point John Spencer, Israel has done everything possible to mitigate civilian casualties under very difficult, urban conditions against a terrorist enemy that has no rules. 

Given the change in positioning, Kirby was cornered on Biden's previous claims his support for Israel was "unwavering."

The statement is being blasted by national security experts and former government officials who are calling out the administration for capitulating to the Iranian backed terrorist regime. 

Even Democratic Senator John Fetterman is pushing back. 


Tags: TERRORISM

