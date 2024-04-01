KJP Classifies Backlash Over Biden's Assault on Easter as 'Misinformation'
Tipsheet

Another 'Autonomous Zone' Has Been Set Up

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 01, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

A new "autonomous zone" has been set up by left wing activists in New York City. This time on behalf of the Palestinian-Hamas movement in Zucotti Park. 

The zone, which commandeers public property, boasts signs like "this is the people's park," "no more cops," "no pigs allowed" and much more. 

Palestinian-Hamas activists in the U.S. continue to get more brazen. 

In summer 2020 similar zones were set up in liberal cities across the country and quickly became breeding grounds for violence, drug use and other debauchery. In Seattle, a young man was killed and activists refused to allow the police or an ambulance into the area to render aid. 

"The man accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson in Seattle's CHOP zone in June 2020 pled guilty to murder Thursday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Marcel Long is accused of killing Anderson in the early morning hours of June 20, 2020, during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP," local news reported at the time. "Surveillance video shows Long approaching Anderson with a handgun and then chasing him as he backed away and ran. Several others tried to hold Long back, but he broke free and fired multiple shots toward Anderson, according to charging documents."

Like they did in 2020, the Biden team continues to pander to these types of activists with policy changes. 

