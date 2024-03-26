Oh, So That's Who Has Been 'Fact Checking' for Big Tech

For years, "independent fact checkers" have been used by Big Tech companies to censor conservative media or simply ideas they don't like online. In reality, these "fact checkers" are mostly leftist activists claiming to fight "misinformation" on behalf of a long list of liberal causes and government groupthink.

Now, thanks to “60 Minutes,” we know who was working on this obviously biased type of censorship.

Kate Starbird is a professor at the University of Washington, a former professional basketball player, and a leader of a misinformation research group created ahead of the 2020 election. Lesley Stahl: Did your research find that there was more misinformation spread by conservatives? Kate Starbird: Absolutely. I think-- not just our research, research across the board, looking at the 2020 election found that there was more misinformation spread by people that were supporters of Donald Trump or conservatives.

Missouri v. Biden exposed this.



“Misinformation Researchers” are part of the Vast Censorship Enterprise.



No tax dollars to these wannabe authoritarians. pic.twitter.com/bnevXE8YvP — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 25, 2024

Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Missouri v. Biden about whether the federal government can compel or work with private tech companies to censor speech online. During questioning, liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued the government has a First Amendment right to censor speech.

KBJ doubles down: “My biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the government in significant ways.”



That is, quite literally, the entire point of the First Amendment—of the entire Bill of Rights. pic.twitter.com/gWMCaHDG1W — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) March 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee continues its investigation into the censorship industrial complex.

BOMBSHELL REPORT ON THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX



HUNDREDS of secret reports show how @DHSgov’s @CISAgov, The GEC (@StateDept), @Stanford and others worked together to censor AMERICANS before the 2020 election, including true information, jokes, and opinions.



🧵 THREAD: — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 6, 2023

Editor’s Note: We cannot allow Big Tech, Big Government, the left-wing mainstream media, and leftists who declare themselves to be “misinformation” fighters to be the sole arbiters of truth.

