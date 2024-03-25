Garland Threatened With Contempt Over Hiding Biden's Secret Tapes

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan are threatening to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for ongoing stonewalling of information revealed in testimony given by former Special Counsel Robert Hur.

"The Committees are specifically seeking the audio recordings of Special Counsel Hur's interviews with President Biden and the transcript and audio recordings of Special Counsel Hur's interviews with Mark Zwonitzer, President Biden's ghostwriter. If DOJ continues to withhold additional material responsive to the Committees' subpoenas, the Committees will consider taking further action, such as the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings," Comer and Jordan released in a statement.

#NEWS: @Jim_Jordan & @RepJamesComer Threaten Attorney General Garland with Contempt Over Special Counsel Hur Materials pic.twitter.com/e3wchJatXW — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 25, 2024

During testimony on Capitol Hill earlier this month, Hur revealed former Vice President Joe Biden shared classified information with his ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, and said the discussions are on tape. Further, Hur confirmed Zwonitzer attempted to delete the correspondence when Hur was appointed Special Counsel to investigate the matter.

Jordan: "What did that ghostwriter do with the information Joe Biden shared with him...what did he do after you were named special counsel?"



Hur: "He slid...those files into his recycle bin on his computer."



Jordan:"Tried to destroy the evidence, didn't he?"



Hur:… pic.twitter.com/9wv5tTGWxr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2024

Last week, Zwonitzer was subpoenaed for testimony.

