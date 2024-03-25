Garland Threatened With Contempt Over Hiding Biden's Secret Tapes
Tipsheet

Retired Liberal Justice Sparks Suspicion With Comments Surrounding Dobbs Leaker

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 25, 2024 2:00 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer recently sat down with NBC's Meet the Press and was asked about the final months of his time on the bench.

During the interview Breyer, who held a liberal seat, was pressed about a potential compromise on the issue of abortion ahead of the Court's landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. In a 6-3 decision, the ruling returned abortion to the states in June 2022. 

Breyer was also asked about a compromise and timing with when the draft opinion was leaked in unprecedented fashion to the media a month early, setting off a firestorm of controversy and dangerous protests outside the homes of conservative Justices. In fact, a man with an assassination plan and kidnapping tools was arrested outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.  

Given it's been nearly two years and we still don't know who leaked the Dobbs decision, Breyer's answers raised questions about who the culprit could be.

While he announced his retirement in late 2021, Breyer officially left the Supreme Court in June 2022 -- right after the Dobbs decision. 

