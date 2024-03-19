New York Slammed for 'Mob Justice' Over Potential Seizure of Trump's Assets
Tipsheet

Schumer Put in the Hot Seat Over Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 19, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Police Conference of New York, one of the largest law enforcement organizations in the country, is officially opposing Judge Adeel Mangi's nomination to sit on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Mangi was nominated last year by President Joe Biden and is opposed by the PCNY because of his ties to radical, pro-criminal organizations. 

"On behalf of the Police Conference of New York, the largest police organization in the great state of New York, representing more than 50,000 professional police officers from 200+ member units, I write to advise you of our serious concerns with the nomination of Adeel A. Mangi to potentially serve on the Third Circuit, United States Court of Appeals," PCNY President Michael O'Meara wrote in a recent letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "Mr. Mangi's work as a Board member of the Alliance of Families for Justice should be disqualifying. The Alliance was founded by Kathy Boudin, convicted for her role in the 1981 Brink's robbery by the Weather Underground that left two police officers executive in cold blood. The Alliance has advocated, and continues to advocate, for the release of at least six other cop killers." 

The PCNY joins nearly a dozen other law enforcement groups opposed to Mangi. 

“The fact that the Alliance [of Families for Justice], with Mr. Mangi’s support, praises these cop-killers as leaders to follow and is calling for their release is an affront to the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities. Above all, it is an insult to the survivors of their heinous crimes and similar crimes against law enforcement: the family and friends of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice," O'Meara continued. “While it is one thing to stand up for the rights of those shunned or mistreated by society; it is a far different thing to exalt unrepentant killers, indeed terrorists, who were convicted following legal trials in courts of law. As a member of the bar, Mr. Mangi clearly is smart enough to know the difference, and has made his choice.”

The White House is sticking by the nomination. 

