Tipsheet

Trump Lands a Big Endorsement After Clinching Super Tuesday

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 06, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Less than 24-hours after dominating the polls on Super Tuesday, former President Donald Trump landed the endorsement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States. It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support," McConnell released in a statement Wednesday morning. "I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people."

During Trump's first term in the White House, he worked with McConnell to confirm conservative judges to the federal judiciary and filled three Supreme Court vacancies with Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch.

Republican John Thune, who is working to replace McConnell in Senate leadership, also jumped onboard.  

While Haley herself isn't immediately endorsing Trump after dropping out of the race, her supporters are starting to unite around the Republican nominee. 


