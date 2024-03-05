The One Word Liberals Keep Having Trouble With When Talking About Trump and...
A Man Drew Something on a Jewish Woman's Groceries. It Was All Caught...
Nighty Night, Nikki
Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Melted Down in Front of Pro-Hamas Supporters
Mobile Billboards Target Politico HQ Over Refusal to Apologize for Smearing Christians
Democrats and Republicans Go Hard Against Biden Regulation
Biden's OTHER Immigration Calamity
Politicians Excel at Lying
Ramaswamy Warns About One 'Under Discussed' Takeaway From the Liberal Justices' Concurrenc...
Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks New Texas Law Making Illegal Immigration a State Crime
The Biden Administration Is Secretly Flying Hundreds of Thousands of 'Inadmissible Aliens'...
Ten Illegal Immigrants Hospitalized After Falling From Border Wall
Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Pollin...
Anti-Semitism Poses Dangerous Threat to States with Largest Jewish Populations
Tipsheet

Kamala's Claim About 'Non-Partisan' Poll Watchers Gets Immediately Debunked

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 05, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last week during an event about voting rights in Washington D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new taxpayer funded, "non-partisan" program to pay students to register voters. She also touted efforts to activate "non-partisan" poll workers for Election Day. 

Advertisement

"We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students.  And, for example, we have, under the federal work study program, now allow students to get paid, through federal work study, to register people and to be nonpartisan poll workers," Harris explained. "As we know, this important for a number of reasons.  One, to engage our young leaders in this process and activate them in terms of their ability to, to strengthen our communities.  But also, this is the work that we need to do knowing that so many poll workers have left this work for a variety of reasons that we will also discuss."

Recommended

Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Polling Guy Benson
Advertisement

Harris' claim the program is "non-partisan" immediately raised eyebrows and was quickly debunked. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Polling Guy Benson
The Biden Administration Is Secretly Flying Hundreds of Thousands of 'Inadmissible Aliens' Into US Leah Barkoukis
The Left-Right Divide Is Not Bridgeable Dennis Prager
Our Endlessly Embarrassing FBI John Nantz
The One Word Liberals Keep Having Trouble With When Talking About Trump and January 6 Matt Vespa
Mobile Billboards Target Politico HQ Over Refusal to Apologize for Smearing Christians Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Polling Guy Benson
Advertisement