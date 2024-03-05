Kamala's Claim About 'Non-Partisan' Poll Watchers Gets Immediately Debunked

Last week during an event about voting rights in Washington D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new taxpayer funded, "non-partisan" program to pay students to register voters. She also touted efforts to activate "non-partisan" poll workers for Election Day.

"We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students. And, for example, we have, under the federal work study program, now allow students to get paid, through federal work study, to register people and to be nonpartisan poll workers," Harris explained. "As we know, this important for a number of reasons. One, to engage our young leaders in this process and activate them in terms of their ability to, to strengthen our communities. But also, this is the work that we need to do knowing that so many poll workers have left this work for a variety of reasons that we will also discuss."

This is one step away from the Biden administration outright paying people to vote for them. pic.twitter.com/30LKcs9XvD — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) February 28, 2024

President Biden and I thank you and we support you. pic.twitter.com/0zuXrrGdDY — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 27, 2024

Harris' claim the program is "non-partisan" immediately raised eyebrows and was quickly debunked.

Lol. The "nonpartisan poll worker" on the left is Vasu Abhiraman, a staffer at the left-wing Alliance for Justice and formerly of ACLU Georgia. https://t.co/D9ymBJAN6B — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 28, 2024




