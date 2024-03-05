Kamala's Claim About 'Non-Partisan' Poll Watchers Gets Immediately Debunked
Oh, So That's What Kyrsten Sinema Is Doing in 2024
Politico Refuses to Apologize for Smearing Christians, So One Group Is Taking Action
VA Bans Iconic World War II Photo Over 'Inclusivity' Issues
Barrasso Makes Announcement About Which Leadership Position He’s Running For
Ramaswamy Warns About One 'Under Discussed' Takeaway From the Liberal Justices' Concurrenc...
Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks New Texas Law Making Illegal Immigration a State Crime
The Biden Administration Is Secretly Flying Hundreds of Thousands of 'Inadmissible Aliens'...
VA Shuts Down Claims It Planned to Ban Iconic V-J Day Kiss Photograph
There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga
Must See: Former Border Patrol Chief Offers Startling Revelation About Biden and Harris
One Country Just Enshrined a Constitutional Right to Abortion
Ten Illegal Immigrants Hospitalized After Falling From Border Wall
Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Pollin...
Tipsheet

Biden Is Attacking Clarence Thomas Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 05, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Like the most rabid leftist activists, President Joe Biden is going after Justice Clarence Thomas again in a new interview with the New Yorker -- claiming he's a "guy who likes to spend a lot of time on yachts.”

Advertisement

Quite rich coming from a president who spends most of his weekends at the beach. 

Biden made the comment, which is part of a months long smear campaign against Thomas, in response to a question about the return of abortion to the states in the Dobbs ruling. 

Recommended

There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga Mia Cathell
Advertisement

When Thomas was hospitalized back in March 2022, Biden failed to issue a single statement wishing him well.

Meanwhile, Colorado's Secretary of State attacked Thomas Monday for keeping former President Donald Trump on the 2024. All justices voted 9-0 to do the same. 


Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga Mia Cathell
Oh, So That's What Kyrsten Sinema Is Doing in 2024 Spencer Brown
Politico Refuses to Apologize for Smearing Christians, So One Group Is Taking Action Spencer Brown
Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Polling Guy Benson
The Left-Right Divide Is Not Bridgeable Dennis Prager
Kamala's Claim About 'Non-Partisan' Poll Watchers Gets Immediately Debunked Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga Mia Cathell
Advertisement