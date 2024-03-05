Biden Is Attacking Clarence Thomas Again

Like the most rabid leftist activists, President Joe Biden is going after Justice Clarence Thomas again in a new interview with the New Yorker -- claiming he's a "guy who likes to spend a lot of time on yachts.”

Quite rich coming from a president who spends most of his weekends at the beach.

Biden made the comment, which is part of a months long smear campaign against Thomas, in response to a question about the return of abortion to the states in the Dobbs ruling.

1/Grifter in chief @POTUS Biden attacks Justice Thomas, who has complied w/ ethics rules. Biden repeatedly stayed at donors $20-30M mansions (w/ donors not there) for free vacations. Ethics experts say it violates law. VP Biden repeatedly helped son Hunter in business deals. pic.twitter.com/n544AkMCMF — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) March 4, 2024

1/ Democrats howl Justice Thomas visits good friend Harlan Crow at Crow’s summer home (yes, trolls I have been there) & doesn’t disclose (not required to), but don’t care @POTUS Biden never disclosed staying at wealthy donor homes & donors aren't there. https://t.co/gmQN6EZSfR — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) July 19, 2023

When Thomas was hospitalized back in March 2022, Biden failed to issue a single statement wishing him well.

Meanwhile, Colorado's Secretary of State attacked Thomas Monday for keeping former President Donald Trump on the 2024. All justices voted 9-0 to do the same.

More lunacy from Colorado's Jena Griswold, lashing out at Clarence Thomas and bashing the Court’s -- while offering fake platitudes we should be respect them.



MSNBC’s Katy Tur: “Do you think this Court is partisan?”



Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswolf (D): “I think this… pic.twitter.com/LzVtQalKek — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2024



