Trump Calls Out Biden on Weaponizing Government: Fight for Yourself

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate Monday, former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to stop using the government to fight his political battles for him.

"President Biden, number one, stop weaponization. Fight, your fight, yourself. Don't use prosecutors and judges to go after your opponent to try and damage your opponent so you can win an election," Trump said. "Our country is much bigger than that."

"I'm lucky that I'm able explain it to the public because if you weren't able to explain it, the public wouldn't know. They believe what they see," he continued.

The remarks came after the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 Monday morning that states cannot take presidential candidates off of ballots without congressional approval.

"In my judgment, this is not the time to amplify disagreement with stridency. The Court has settled a politically charged issue in the volatile season of a Presidential election. Particularly in this circumstance, writings on the Court should turn the national temperature down, not up," Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in her opinion about the ruling. "For present purposes, our differences are far less important than our unanimity: All nine Justices agree on the outcome of this case. That is the message Americans should take home."

