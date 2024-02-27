Schumer and McConnell Get Ready to Upend Senate Precedent to Avoid Mayorkas Trial
GOP Rep Wants Kamala Harris to Invoke the 25th on Joe Biden
U.S. Army's Recruitment Problem Just Reached a Whole New Level
Another Member of Biden's Cabinet Is in Trouble With Lawmakers
The Meaningless Virtue Signal in Michigan's Democrat Primary
Is McConnell Getting Closer to Endorsing Trump?
‘I’m So Sick of This S***’ : J.K. Rowling Fires Back After Outlet...
These Key Democrats Are Happy About Nikki Haley Remaining in the Race
After Missed Deadline, Chairmen Jordan and Comer Subpoena DOJ for Special Counsel Document...
Bodycam Footage of Megachurch Shooter's Rampage Has Been Released
A Mother Was Given Thousands of Tax Dollars to Help Lift Her Out...
Let's Talk About Hillary Clinton's Conspiratorial Birth Control Tweet
Our DOD Debacle Has Gone on Long Enough
The Majority of Americans Support the Construction of a Border Wall
Tipsheet

Oh, So That's What Biden's Border Visit Is Really About

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 27, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden will make a visit to Brownsville, Texas on Thursday, marking only his second trip to the border since becoming a career politician in the 1970s. 

Advertisement

For days the rumor mill in Washington D.C. has been spinning about Biden potentially signing an executive order to curb the unrelenting flow of illegal immigrants into the country, but according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, that isn't happening before the trip. 

Instead, Biden will visit the border to lambast Republicans for refusing to pass a recent "border" bill -- the same bill that paid for illegal immigrant attorneys, allowed 5000 illegal immigrants per day into the country, would have never shut down the border and gave Biden the power to suspend border security measures included in the bill. 

Recommended

Another Member of Biden's Cabinet Is in Trouble With Lawmakers Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol Union is blasting Biden's trip as too little, too late. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Member of Biden's Cabinet Is in Trouble With Lawmakers Spencer Brown
Remember That Criminal Who Shot Three DC Cops Earlier This Month? We Have an Update. Guy Benson
A Mother Was Given Thousands of Tax Dollars to Help Lift Her Out of Poverty. Guess How She Spent It. Madeline Leesman
Bodycam Footage of Megachurch Shooter's Rampage Has Been Released Mia Cathell
‘I’m So Sick of This S***’ : J.K. Rowling Fires Back After Outlet Describes Trans Killer As a ‘Woman’ Madeline Leesman
U.S. Army's Recruitment Problem Just Reached a Whole New Level Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Member of Biden's Cabinet Is in Trouble With Lawmakers Spencer Brown
Advertisement