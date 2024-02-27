Oh, So That's What Biden's Border Visit Is Really About

President Joe Biden will make a visit to Brownsville, Texas on Thursday, marking only his second trip to the border since becoming a career politician in the 1970s.

For days the rumor mill in Washington D.C. has been spinning about Biden potentially signing an executive order to curb the unrelenting flow of illegal immigrants into the country, but according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, that isn't happening before the trip.

Instead, Biden will visit the border to lambast Republicans for refusing to pass a recent "border" bill -- the same bill that paid for illegal immigrant attorneys, allowed 5000 illegal immigrants per day into the country, would have never shut down the border and gave Biden the power to suspend border security measures included in the bill.

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol Union is blasting Biden's trip as too little, too late.

